The Maryland Writers’ Association created the Writers’ Round Table Program to encourage writers, poets, playwrights and authors through monthly articles and activities.|
The Notable Maryland Author articles and associated Fun With Words writers’ prompts are the centerpiece of the program. Each month, Southern Maryland News will feature a Maryland Writer’s Association article about an author. Marylanders are encouraged to read the articles and try their hand at the writing prompts each month.
Author: Marcia Talley
Genre: Mystery – Focuses on the efforts of a detective, private investigator, or amateur sleuth to solve the mysterious circumstances of a problem or crime, usually a mysterious death. The plot often centers on the deductive ability, prowess, confidence, or diligence of the detective as they attempt to unravel the crime or situation.
“When I wrote my first book, I had no idea I was writing a series.” – Marcia Talley
A sample reading list includes the 18-part The Hannah Ives mystery series, which includes “Sing It To Her Bones,” “Unbreathed Memories,” “Occasion of Revenge,” “Too Many Cooks,” “Much Ado About Murder,” “Safety First” and “Blood on Their Hands.”
Talley was born in Cleveland, Ohio, but as a Marine Officer’s child, spent the first 18 years of her life in California, China, New York, Virginia, Kansas and Taiwan. She received her bachelor of arts from Oberlin College where she met her future husband, Barry.
After graduation, the couple moved to Baltimore, where Marcia taught sixth grade and Barry earned his doctorate in music. In 1971, the couple settled in Annapolis when Barry was appointed Director of Musical Activities at the U.S. Naval Academy. Marcia accepted a job at St. John’s College and earned her M.L.S. from the University of Maryland in 1981.
Her first book, “Sing It To Her Bones,” introduces her sleuth, Hannah Ives who wears her wig and her heart on her sleeve after a frightening bout with breast cancer and finds the dead body of a long-dead girl while on vacation in a small Chesapeake Bay town. At the end of that novel, readers learn that Hannah has a grown daughter and is expecting her first grandchild.
That book was 22 years and 18 books ago. Through the next 17 novels, Hannah gradually ages, emerging from successful breast cancer treatment and in the true spirit of carpe diem, gets on with her life. In each novel, Hannah has a different sidekick including her artist sister-in-law, a retired best-selling mystery writer, a neighbor and a septuagenarian.
“If I knew all those years ago that I was writing a series, I would have made Hannah much younger,” Talley said.
Talley is also the editor/author of “Naked Came The Phoenix,” a star-studded, tongue-in-cheek collaborative serial novel about murder in a fashionable health spa.
Her story “Driven to Distraction” won the Agatha Award for Best Short Story, and was nominated for an Anthony. She received the Agatha Award two more times. Talley is also a past national president of Sisters in Crime, Inc., serves on the board of the Mid-Atlantic Chapter of the Mystery Writers of America and is a member of the Authors’ Guild.
She has two grown daughters and six grandchildren.
Fun With Words
Maryland Writers’ Association invites readers to write mystery like Marcia. In 100 words, pick a mystery and put a sleuth to work solving it.
Submit your Fun With Words response to: https://marylandwriters.org/Notable_Maryland_Authors by the 22nd of the month and receive an MWA Fun With Words submission certificate. Selected responses will be published with next month’s article as well as posted on the MWA website.
Last month, readers were asked to pick a grief event and write Slam Poetry.
Here are some selected responses:
“The day your soul departed your physical body and brought you eternal peace
Wrecked my world
Your last breath. I held my breath. Tears ran endless
Eventually I was exhausted. To keep living? Everything felt hard and heavy
The grief journey feels like a long, hot walk through quicksand
Wave after wave, sometimes crashing, other times lapping, but always causing me to question my ability to swim in this new water that is grief
I am okay. And then I’m not
Good days now outweigh bad. I see signs and know you are near
But just out of my reach.
- Teresa Ward, Hughesville
Death Slam!
“They sent me for a “dirt nap”, ‘cause I’m deader than a doornail
I’ve been deep-sixed with the worms, so the gophers bring me mail
It seems that death has won, but please do not get squirrelly;
I’ve been greeted by St. Peter, at some gates that sure are pearly
The streets are paved with gold, and my harp is really swell;
I turned some heads when yelling: “THIS PLACE IS NICE AS HELL!”
Thank God my mansion’s not downtown, I reside in Heaven’s ‘burbs;
Cloud-9 is the place to be, you’re not crowded in by nerds!
Since my body is quite dead, I do not give a poo;
that back there upon the earth, my estate tax is now due”
- Steve Baker, Hughesville
Something To Pass the Time Away
Mom, you lived for solitaire,
Never played on screens
You worked a deck of cards marked for magic
Yet you never cheated
Night after night, you shuffled that deck,
Disorder your foe
Night after night, you ordered the chaos
You deliberately sowed
Whenever I asked you why play,
You replied, “Something to pass the time away.”
Time passed away and took you with it:
February 9, 2020.
Your cards now lie buried in a junk drawer stinking of grease,
Left in a chaos
That no number of hands
Will ever bring
To ordered peace.
Lawrence McGuire, Waldorf