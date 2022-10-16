As summer gives way to fall, birds across the region have finished their breeding season, and the fledglings are striking out on their own.

Several birds will be switching their diets from insects to high fat seeds and suets to help them get ready for wintering here or migrating to warmer southern locales. That means it’s time to get your bird feeders back out and clean them, according to the Pickering Creek Audubon Center in Easton