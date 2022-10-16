As summer gives way to fall, birds across the region have finished their breeding season, and the fledglings are striking out on their own.
Several birds will be switching their diets from insects to high fat seeds and suets to help them get ready for wintering here or migrating to warmer southern locales. That means it’s time to get your bird feeders back out and clean them, according to the Pickering Creek Audubon Center in Easton
“Bird feeding helps sustain birds through the harshest winter days as well as provides exciting interactions with birds as you get to see beautiful cardinals, chickadees, nuthatches, goldfinch, titmice, finches and more bouncing around your feeding station every time you peek out your window,” the Talbot County center said in a release. “You’ll have hours of endless entertainment as you watch your favorite cardinals and goldfinches come to the feeder as well as see surprises like white-breasted nuthatches and fox sparrows.”
Pickering Creek’s annual birdseed sale will be held from Oct 17 to the Nov 2. “Friends of the birds can order seed during this time period. A large variety of seeds including black oil sunflower and thistle will be available as well as a variety of seed mixes and suet cakes. Our seed provider provides a high-quality seed, typically with less chaff and other debris than what you will find in seed purchased at big box retailers. This year all payments will be made by credit card online, staff are available at the office if you prefer to call your payment in. The largest order wins a free bird feeder,” according to the release.