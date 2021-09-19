Author John Vanderslice recently released his novel “Nous Nous” through Braddock Avenue Books.
Vanderslice grew up in Accokeek and landed his first summer job at Hawthorne Country Club in La Plata. His parents retired to Cobb Island.
He is currently a professor in the Department of Film, Theatre, and Creative Writing at the University of Central Arkansas, but said “Arkansas can never feel like home to me the way Southern Maryland does.”
“If ever a novel sought to reveal the sacred in life. ... If ever a choir of voices and viewpoints came together with the design to lift hearts and hopes. ... The ‘Nous Nous’ is that collective of love and longing, of disappointment and loss and, ultimately, faith,” author William Lychack said of Vanderslice’s novel.
The book is available for pre-order at https://shop.braddockavenuebooks.com/advSearchResults.php?action=search&orderBy=mostrecent.
How long have you been writing, and how did you get started?
I have been writing for almost as long as I can remember. I was a book kid growing up, like all writers. I come from a big family, and we were active in all sorts of different things, mainly sports, but I took my greatest interest in books, especially the variety of kids and adolescent books populating my family’s shelves. Nothing all that sophisticated. Just what you might expect a 9 to 13 year-old boy to read. Mystery stories, sci-fi stories, nonfiction about football, superhero comic books. And, like all writers, I didn’t just enjoy reading, but it inspired me to write, too.
What inspires you to write?
Almost anything can stir my imagination; sometimes it just takes a tiny push. I will be going about my day and hear something — perhaps a weird situation that someone tells me about — and I’ll think, “Hey, that would make a great story.” Or a whole line comes to my head, and I want to start a story with that exact line. Or maybe I just want to explore a certain place in fiction. It could be almost anything that gives me an idea, gives me the push. The trick is to turn the inspiration into actual words.
Do you consider writing to be a career?
It is both my avocation and my vocation. I write and publish because I want to, because it is what I am driven to do, but I also happen to work a job in which my students expect me to write and expect me to publish. They would not want me to be teaching them if that were not true. The old adage that “Those who can’t do, teach” cannot be any further from the truth when it comes to creative writing classes.
What kind of writing process do you use?
I used to be committed to the idea of drafting first by hand, then transferring that draft to computer, then revising and editing the computer file as many times as necessary. I still do the countless revisions, but at least half the time, and probably more, I write directly to the computer. For the most part, I don’t feel any different about the writing. However, I will say that there are some stories I write that move more slowly than others, that are more impressionistic; and for those pieces I want the freedom that writing by hand brings. I want that slowness. I will draft by hand for those pieces. Or for certain sections of novels I am drafting, I will do that too.
How did you publish your book?
It took a very long time. I first drafted it eight years ago, in a class I was teaching called Novel Writing Workshop. For many years now, I have insisted that the students in that class write a full draft of a (short) novel in one semester. Sounds challenging, and it is, but I have learned over the years that the greatest obstacle stopping would-be novelists is that they don’t know how to get a draft done. Anyway, I feel it’s only fair that when I teach that class I put myself through the same wringer. I was happy with “Nous Nous” even after the first draft, and I was excited enough about it that within six months of that class ending I tried to interest publishers and agents. But it didn’t work out. The agents and publishers I contacted weren’t biting. I was surprised and kind of confused. I mean, I thought it was a very good book. So, I basically set “Nous Nous” aside for a long time; but I would come back to it periodically and tinker with it, trying to get its shape just right; its paragraphs tight enough. This went on for several years. Finally in spring of 2018, I submitted the book to Braddock Avenue Books through the Submissions portal on their website. I had seen the press at writing conferences, and I knew they did good work. They choose excellent books and really make them shine. Plus, “Nous Nous” felt like a good fit for them. I submitted it, and then I waited and waited and waited and waited... Then, in the summer of 2019, they finally accepted it.
Who are some of your favorite authors and why?
This is a hard question for any writer to answer I think, because our favorite authors keep changing the more we read. (And as writers we should always be reading.) For instance, right now I am thoroughly enjoying an early book of short stories by the Nigerian writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, one of my current favorites. She is astonishingly talented and shows, especially in her novels, a huge historical scope of imagination. I have also recently discovered the Canadian-Syrian writer Danny Ramadan, who is as complex a storyteller as they come. He’s a writer’s writer, and a reader’s writer. His highly layered novel “The Clothesline Swing” really takes the reader to school.
What are you working on now?
I always have something! Last year I wrapped up what I hope is the final revision on a novel I thoroughly enjoyed writing. It is a dramatization of the home life of James, the brother of Jesus. With Mary as a major, if darkly troubled, character and Jesus as a minor but compelling one! I think it definitely could land somewhere, but I have put that book on hold for now and focused my marketing energies into promoting “Nous Nous,” which absolutely deserves the attention. At the moment, when I am not promoting “Nous Nous” I am working on a brand new project: a linked book of stories featuring Americans in contemporary France. I’m having a grand old time with those.
What do you want readers to know about you?
Growing up in Southern Maryland has indelibly shaped my imaginative life and my sense of place. It is the only place that has ever felt like home to me, that has left its mark on my heart. I grew up in the Moyaone Reserve area of Accokeek. Talk about isolation. Talk about woods. I walked probably hundreds of miles of lonely country blacktops and tree-lined dirt roads as a kid, and that alone, apart from anything I read, fired my imagination. It gave me the time, the place, and the occasion to flex my fancy. The other thing is that I thoroughly absorbed the landscape of the place; it got into my blood and my memory in a very fruitful way. It still affects my writing. I would never want to lose that.
Please include a brief description of your book.
It’s a crime novel about an abduction. But it is also so much more. The book is told from four different points of view: the man who carries out the abduction, the girl who is abducted, a harried and newly divorced Episcopal priest named Elizabeth Riddle who finds herself indelibly drawn into the case, and an earnest but floundering college student turned student-teacher named Angel York, who witnesses something small that proves to be crucial to solving the kidnapping.
Please include an excerpt from the book.
Elizabeth squeezed in the back of the squad car, next to Aaron. To fit she had to keep the door open. “Now we can talk,” she said.
“About what?” Max said. “Wasting time?”
“They want to call in a SWAT unit. They think that might be a better bet than trying to break in themselves.”
“Why?”
“They seem to think that if they bust in he could react badly. They say the SWAT guys have more training with this kind of thing. But they’re willing to go in right now if we want them to.”
“Are we even sure she’s in there?”
Elizabeth shook her head.