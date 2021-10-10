It’s the summer of 1816 when Capt. Walton and his crew, who are on an Arctic expedition, find a man and save him from the extreme cold.
And thus begins “Frankenstein,” which is being staged by the Twin Beach Players from Oct. 15 to 31.
The theater company previously staged the Mark Scharf production in 2012 and had planned to stage it again in 2020 for the company’s 20th anniversary.
“We wanted to redo it because the time felt right,” said Director Sid Curl, who also directed the original production.
“How else will you do Halloween without Frankenstein?” asked Justin McCright, who portrays Captain Walton. “It’s the epitome of horror.”
The story is based on the 1818 novel by Mary Shelley. “Frankenstein” was first produced for the stage in 1823 and featured a blue creature.
“When I tried out I wanted to be Viktor [Frankenstein],” said Harvey Williams, a freelance photographer who portrays the creature. “I kept telling my wife, ‘I don’t want to be the creature. The creature just goes, ‘Rrrrr.’ In my mind it was just a dumb monster, but then as I read more and realized the complexity of [the character] and how eloquent he starts to think and speak, then I loved it.”
“He has a wonderful interpretation of it,” Curl said of Williams’ portrayal.
The creature is the creation of pseudo mad scientist Victor Frankenstein (played by Cameron Walker).
“Viktor is very misguided,” said Walker, a paid actor who is also studying at Anne Arundel Community College. “He is someone who does some really evil things and gets a lot of people hurt, but it’s more of an ignorance over malice. He’s blinded by the things he’s discovered he can do and he never intended to hurt anyone. He was focused too much on whether he could, he didn’t stop to think about whether or not he should. This is the first time in his life he’s realized that what he did was wrong and that he messed up and now he’s facing serious repercussions and he can’t process that.”
And that is difficult on Victor’s fiancee Elizabeth, which is played by Angela Denny.
“He very much frustrates her because they’ve had this whole life planned together and he just shows up [out of the blue] and that’s not part of the plan,” Denny said. “He’s doing this nonsense and I don’t know why, but I love him.”
Denny said she prepared for the emotional scenes by listening to a playlist as well as remembering her dog Roxie, who died a few weeks ago.
“One scene is a lot of uncontrollable emotion and it’s a lot to work up to because you have to be there in the moment to feel the character,” she said. “If you’re not in tune with the character you’re not going to perform as well as you could. [Remembering Roxie] just makes me appreciate life more and helps me get into the mood.”
The creature shares an emotional scene with a near-blind grandmother (Alexys Adams).
“I got the lilt and the shaking part down, but it’s a little challenge practicing being blind,” said Adams, a 2020 University of Maryland College Park graduate, who played an elderly woman in “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.” “I really have to focus at not looking at the other actor, so I just look straight ahead or zoom in on the wall. I also have to make sure my hands are working because essentially they’re my eyes.”
It’s said the show must always go on, but in this case it hasn’t been easy. Curl had cancer surgery Sept. 29 but was back in his director’s chair four days later.
“There was talk [of me stepping down],” Curl said, “but I love this damn business, god darned it, and I have great energy.”
He’ll need that energy. He’s organizing a murder-mystery for the Deale Elks Club in Nov. 6 and is currently also directing “The Ghost Before Christmas,” which opens Nov. 26.
