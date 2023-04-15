The Academy Art Museum in Easton will host two upcoming exhibitions — “In Praise of Shadows: Modern and Contemporary Dialogues with Jun’ichiro Tanizaki” and “LaToya Hobbs: Woodcuts.”

There will be an open house for both exhibitions on Saturday, April 22. During the open house at 2 p.m., Hobbs will give a presentation of her work. The “Shadows” exhibit runs April 20 through July 16. Hobbs’ exhibit runs April 22 through July 23.