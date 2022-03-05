The Maryland Writers’ Association created the Writers’ Round Table Program to encourage writers, poets, playwrights and authors through monthly articles and activities.|
The Notable Maryland Author articles and associated Fun With Words writers’ prompts are the centerpiece of the program. Each month, Southern Maryland Newspapers will feature a Maryland Writer’s Association article about an author. Marylanders are encouraged to read the articles and try their hand at the writing prompts each month.
Author: Natalie Standiford
Genre: Teens, coming of age, which focuses on main characters, usually teens, dealing with teen issues such emotional, sexual and mental maturity and how the adult world differs from that of teens.
Sample reading list: “How To Say Goodbye in Robot,” “Confessions of the Sullivan Sisters,” “The Bravest Dog Ever: The True Story of Balto” and “Astrid Sees All: A Novel.”
“That job was a big turning point in my life. It started my career.” — Natalie Standiford
Standiford, who was born and raised in Baltimore, knew at the age of eight she wanted to be writer, which led her to constantly read and write stories throughout her childhood and teen years.
She attended Brown University where she studied literature, fiction writing and the Russian language, which provided an opportunity to practice in the former Soviet Union.
Standiford moved to New York and after graduation started working for Random House Books for Young Readers.
“I was fresh out of college,” she said. “The job market was bad, so I was excited to be asked back for a second interview for an editorial assistant position at Random House. They offered me the job that day. I was so thrilled I skipped up Third Avenue singing, ‘Every Day I Write the Book.’ That job was a big turning point in my life — it started my career.”
Her first published book was “The Best Little Monkeys in the World” that was illustrated by Hilary Knight, the famous illustrator of Eloise. After about three years at Random House, she left to write freelance. She worked for a book packager and read publishers’ slush piles to make ends meet while writing her own stories.
“It was hard at first,” she said, “but I kept at it and now, years later, I’m still freelancing and writing books.”
Her book reviews and essays have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, and The Los Angeles Review of Books.
Some of her titles include “The Bravest Dog Ever: The True Story of Balto,” “How To Say Goodbye in Robot” and “Confessions of the Sullivan Sisters.”
Her most recent novel, “Astrid Sees All: A Novel,” follows a young woman in the glittering, decadent downtown club scene of the 1980s as she takes a dive into her dark side.
Though she and her husband live and work in New York City, she said Baltimore is her hometown and loves “its unselfconscious oddness, and the way it changes yet somehow stays the same.”
For more information on Natalie Standiford, go to www.NatalieStandiford.com.
Fun With Words
The MWA invites you to have fun writing a piece about teens coming of age like Standiford. With just 100 words, place a teen into a setting where they are faced with an awareness of the impeding adult world. Title your work and submit to: https://marylandwriters.org/Notable_Maryland_Authors by the 22nd of the month to receive an MWA Fun With Words submission certificate. Selected responses will be published with next month’s article as well as posted on the MWA website.
Last month we asked readers to write Fantasy like Wayne Thomas Batson and using 100 words, place a character into a setting that is entirely fictional but still contains elements that resemble the real world.
Here are some selected responses:
Summoning home
Abandoned, Jason Wickenblod knew neither where he was nor why.
A kid his age wasn’t expecting a Shadow Man to abduct him and then discard him on an attic balcony of a tall house by a strange moonlit sea. He crossed to the balcony’s rail.
The house appeared nightmarishly tall, tapering to a cliff like a crude lighthouse turned upside down. It swayed in sea-salt winds.
Jason headed into the house. From this screaking, termite-tunneled ruin he needed to escape.
Children snickered. Small hands iced his wrists.
Jason yelled, “Stop! You’re tearing me apart.”
Ghost-children surrounded him, giggling without mouths.
Lawrence McGuire, Waldorf
A cause for alarm
The giant eyeball on Buffy’s leotard indicated she was the “Defender-of-Wakefulness.” Buffy was preparing to battle the Snooze-Monster, whose arsenal included Kenny G music and a pillow gun. Buffy’s weapons included caffeine pills and an accordion.
The Snooze-Monster attacked with a fiendish electric blanket. Buffy retaliated shouting: “Sleep is for wimps and Commies” while throwing hot coffee at the narcoleptic beast. However, the Snooze-Monster hypnotized Buffy with its pulsating chant: “Zeek. Zeek. Zeek.”
Moments later, Buffy awoke to see the Snooze-Monster’s victory message: “6:30 a.m..” Ever resourceful, Buffy smacked the Snooze-Monster upside the head. Buffy now had nine more minutes to save the day
Steve Baker, Hughesville
Matteo shifts in his seat and flops his left wrist over the steering wheel as the desert highway stretches endlessly ahead of him. Yawning, he uses his right hand to grab the diluted soda in the broken cupholder beside him. The sudden motion causes the cupholder to break. Matteo glances in horror at the broken cup of ice and brown liquid on the passenger floor.
Disgusted, Matteo puts his tired eyes back on the endless road ahead — not noticing that the canyons he passed fifty miles back once again lay ahead and his gas gauge moved back to full.
H.H. Sparks, Greenbelt
The MWA is a 33-year-old state-wide association dedicated to encouraging and mentoring Maryland writers, poets, playwrights and authors.
For more information, go to www.MarylandWriters.org.