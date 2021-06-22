SALISBURY — The Salisbury Zoo will host a Fun Friday event on June 25 with live music, craft beer, a food truck and kids’ activities.
The zoo will also unveil a new exhibit featuring yellow-banded poison dart frogs that is sponsored by Preston Automotive Group.
The event runs 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 25. Tickets costs $8 for adults and $2 for kids.
On Saturday, June 26, the zoo will be celebrating Pollinator Day.
Local beekeepers and master gardener’s will on hand with information about beekeeping and about pollinators. Children and adults can make their very own pollinator seed bombs as well as other arts and craft activities. This event is advertised as being free.
The Eastern Shore zoo has also returned to normal hours and is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
More information at Salisburyzoo.org.