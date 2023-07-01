Gallery presents 'Duty, Honor, Country: Antebellum Portraits of West Pointers'

Gouverneur Kemble Warren is pictured by an unidentified daguerreotypist. Half-plate daguerreotype with applied color, c. 1850. Purchase funded by the photography acquisitions endowment by the Joseph L. and Emily K. Gidwitz Memorial Foundation.

 Smithsonian photo

The Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery presents “Duty, Honor, Country: Antebellum Portraits of West Pointers,” an exhibition of pre-Civil War photographic portraiture representing notable individuals who trained at the United States Military Academy at West Point.

Among those featured are Ulysses S. Grant, George Armstrong Custer and “Stonewall” Jackson. The exhibition is curated by Senior Curator of Photographs Ann Shumard and is on view through June 9, 2024, on the museum’s first floor.

  

