The weather can play a factor in so many things, one of which is the 48th annual Governor’s Cup Yacht Race, which returns following a one-year hiatus.
“People want the race to live, right?” asked race supervisor Rick Loheed, who took over the position in 2008. “Everyone is rising to the occasion. It’s been one of my goals to keep the race’s survival and keep it going. I certainly am glad it’s back.”
The race, which is the oldest and longest overnight race on the Chesapeake Bay, starts in Annapolis on July 30 and ends 68.7 nautical miles the following day at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, or “from the current capital to the original capital as marked by the cross at Church Point in St. Mary’s City,” Loheed said.
A shorter version of the race from Fishing Bay to the college is 48.7 nautical miles.
As of July 21, there were 66 entries, but Loheed expected up to about 80 by last week’s July 23 registration deadline.
“It’s a huge event and we just don’t want to see it go away,” Loheed said. “It’s a long race and it’s overnight. It’s a challenge.”
Some of the Southern Maryland-based sailors that will be competing include James Whited of Solomons (Bad Cat, CRCA Racer Cruiser), Marc Briere of Port Republic (Cheetah, PHRF-A1), St. Mary’s City St. Mary’s College Offshore Club (Oscar, PHRF-A2), California’s Rich Moore (Arctic Tern, PHRF-N), Avenue’s Bob Donaldson (Evergree, PRHF-N) and White Plains’ Tom Cordell (Moovin, PHRF-Spinnaker).
And, Loheed said weather will play a vital role in how fast the 16 classes of boats sail down the bay, up the Potomac River and into St. Mary’s River.
“Oftentimes in [early] August the winds aren’t that great, so a lot of the hardcore sailors look for bad weather because it drives winds,” he said. “Bad weather can be a good thing. [Many years] it’s been a straight southerly which makes it a beat, [which means] you can sail up to 45 degrees off the wind on a good sailboat and all boats in the Governor’s Cup can sail close to that angle which means you’re sailing into the wind, but you can’t sail directly upwind. If you get that [southerly] then you have to zig-zag back and forth all the way down the bay and the wind is driving waves up so there’s going to be pretty big waves.”
He added that the turn around Point Lookout doesn’t mean sailors are out of the proverbial woods just yet.
“The confluence of tides from the Potomac into the largest part of the bay and the tides there can work against the wind to make even rougher conditions,” he said. “I’ve seen years where it’s a beat down the bay and then in the morning the wind dies and shifts to the north and then they have to beat up the river.”
The boats will depart from Annapolis on July 30, and new this year will be a special salute at 2:45 p.m. for the 156-foot topsail schooner Pride of Baltimore II, which is competing in the CRCA Cruiser Class.
The slower boats will start earlier, followed by the faster vessels, and Loheed said all will follow the same strategy of starting on a starboard tack.
The sailors will “all pop over there at the same time,” he said, “and you’ll hear their winches groaning within seconds of each other.”
Also new this year is that current St. Mary’s College of Maryland students will be able to compete in the Alumni Class.
The race was not contested last year because of COVID-19, or in 2018 after the opening of the Conowingo Dam produced too much debris.
“Since I moved here in 1991 [from Indiana] I’ve been to every Governor’s Cup I could go to since then and it’s always been a highlight of my year,” said Loheed, who would sail his boat alongside the finishers to the college. “It was so much fun.”
To connect a cellphone with a real-time link to the race, go to www.smcm.edu/events/govcup/.
Twitter: @MichaelSoMdNews