The rocket’s red glare and the bombs bursting through the air will become a reality once again this weekend when Southern Maryland hosts a handful of Fourth of July fireworks celebrations.
The town of Indian Head, Charles County Fairgrounds, Regency Furniture Stadium and Solomons will all host their annual celebration.
But the Solomons event also needed resuscitation when the Solomons Business Association didn’t have the necessary funds.
“Oh, we had actually canceled it because the truth of the matter is we couldn’t afford to hold them,” said SBA President Vandy Young, who added the absence of fundraising events such as the Taste of Solomons and Harvest of Solomons cut into the $30,000 fireworks budget. “It was never about us not wanting to do it, it was about the fact we had run out of deadline.”
But then Kyle Webber stepped in holding some defibrillators. The Black Belt Academy owner brought the event back to life when he set up a GoFundMe account.
“From the beginning I thought, ‘This is crazy. We should be able to raise this sum of money,’” Webber said. “I love my country and I didn’t want this thing to go away because of COVID-19. I realize it’s a lot of work and a lot of money, but I think it’s worth it.”
As of June 23, the account had raised $20,342. Local corporations kicked in more than $30,000, and on June 4 the event was back on.
“I’m surprised at the generosity,” Webber said, “but I never doubted it would happen for a second.”
“Kyle said he would pull some strings to see if he could get it back on again and he did,” Young said. “We’ve been working like crazy getting it back together. It’s incredibly special and we’re very excited about it and the community coming together and about the enthusiasm.”
Young said the annual event draws out 10,000 people.
“It really does take six months to put this thing together and we’ve been doing it in three weeks,” Young said. “All volunteers with full-time jobs and we’re all madly planning at night. [Other organizations] have had to cancel their fireworks and if it wasn’t for Kyle we would have done so as well. To have him on board has been amazing. He was our knight in shining armor.”
Indian Head will be host July 4 Celebration that will begin with a patriotic ceremony and include amusement rides, performances by locals DJ Rockin’ Roger and Flippin’ Eyelids followed by fireworks.
The event, which has been held for the last 40-plus years, was canceled for the first time last year due to the coronavirus.
“We’re absolutely overjoyed that we’re back,” said Karen Williams, Indian Head’s community affairs. “We missed having them last year and we’re very excited and overjoyed to bring in July 4 with a great celebration.”
Regency Furniture Stadium will host a fireworks spectacular July 4.
The Blue Crabs baseball team will be out of town that night.
Charles County Fairgrounds will host a July 4 Celebration with food, pony rides, musical performances by The Port Tobacco Pickers and The Bucket List and fireworks.
