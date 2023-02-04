Here are some of the upcoming shows at the Avalon Theatre (40 E. Dover Street in downtown Easton) — including summaries of the acts from the performing arts center and concert venue. Check out https://tickets.avalontheatre.com/ for tickets and show information.
Ivy League of Comedy — Skirmishes of the Sexes
Friday, Feb. 10
Doors: 6:30 p.m.; Show: 7 p.m.
About the show:
Celebrate Valentine’s Day (or don’t!) with tales of love and not-love, bad dinners and good dates, broken cars and unbroken dreams…all served with a fresh comedic twist! The Ivy League of Comedy is a premier group of stand-up comedians touring America, known for their elite brand of clever comedy. You’ve heard their brilliant comedic voices on late-night TV and Comedy Central. Now come see them live on the Avalon stage!
The Ivy League of Comedy offers audiences original, well-written comedy that doesn’t resort to playing on stereotypes or picking on the audience. They bring you stand-up comedy’s funniest and brightest. https://www.ivystandup.com/
Across The Harbor
Saturday, Feb. 11
Doors: 6:30 p.m.; Show: 7 p.m.
About the show:
Baltimore is teeming with melodies and magic. This ephemeral show celebrates both the jovial and the lamenting sounds found in the rowhouses, sidewalks corners, concert stages, and local sessions of Baltimore. Across The Harbor will transport you through time and space as the themes of “home” and “belonging” are explored.
You can expect to hear the songs of The Honey Dewdrops, Letitia VanSant, and Caleb Stine, each with a unique twist. The list of traditionally rooted instrumentalists is astonishing: David McKindley- Ward, Alex Lacquement, Patrick McAvinue, Laura Byrne, Brad Kolodner, Meghan Mette, Sam Guthridge, Jonathan Vocke, Matt Mulqueen, Sean McComiskey, and EJ Shaull-Thompson.
Never before have all of these artists performed together, traded tunes and re-imagined songs. Collaborating for Across The Harbor is the artists’ gratitude for the Baltimore music community, personified. https://www.alexlacquement.com/across-the-harbor.html
An Evening with
Jorma Kaukonen
Saturday, Feb. 25
Doors: 6:30 p.m.; Show: 7 p.m.
About the show:
“A gifted writer, Kaukonen shares insight into a life well lived, with a certain amount of luck, a great deal of determination, and a towering love of music.” Relix.com
Jorma Kaukonen is a Grammy nominee, a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and a leading practitioner of finger-style guitar…and he also happens to be a founding member of two legendary rock bands: The Jefferson Airplane and the still-touring Hot Tuna.
In addition to his work with Hot Tuna, Jorma has recorded more than a dozen solo albums on major labels and on his own, beginning with 1974’s “Quah” and continuing with his recent acoustic releases on Red House Records—2007’s “Stars in My Crown” and his new CD “River of Time”, produced by Larry Campbell and featuring Levon Helm.
Join Jorma for this special evening of insightful life stories and great music in the Avalon! https://jormakaukonen.com/
An Evening with
George Winston
Saturday, March 11
Door: 6:30 p.m.; Show: 7 p.m.
About the show:
George Winston is undeniably a household name. He’s inspired fans and musicians alike with his singular solo acoustic piano songs for more than 40 years while selling 15 million albums. A tireless road warrior playing nearly 100 concerts annually, live performance for Winston is akin to breathing.
Join him in the Avalon for a special evening of evocative music from his latest release, “Night”—it’s a chance to take a step back from our perpetually busy lives to let our minds adventurously wander. https://www.georgewinston.com.