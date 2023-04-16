Various organizations and towns will be doing their part to celebrate annual Earth Day Saturday, April 22.
Leonardtown is holding week-long event that will run through Sunday, April 23.
The majority of events, which began with a social media Neighborhood Cleanup Challenge, will be held April 22-23.
Visitors can take part with free yoga and kayaking demonstrations, magnet fishing, and Plein Air and Sound Bath events at the Leonardtown Wharf.
Organic fruits and vegetables will be available at The Good Earth Natural Foods Company and Town Market, a Pet Parent event will be held at Earthwise Pet Store featuring healthy products for your pet and the Earth, and shop local Earth-friendly vendors at pop-ups throughout the town.
Drop off used mascara wands outside Dreamy Days Beauty and Fen Holistic Therapies for donation to Pact Collective, a charity that repurposes mascara wands for wildlife care. Drop off clean, gently-used clothing to the Marie & Nash Gift Shop to swap for new fashion. Shepherd’s Old Field Market will be giving away free tree saplings while supplies last. It will also be hosting free nutrition classes from 11:30 a.m. to noon, and potting and planting classes from 1 to 2 p.m.
For more information, go to www.visitleonardtownmd.com/earthday.
Charles County
• A rain barrel workshop will be held at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at 90 Post Office Road in Waldorf. The cost is $30, $65 for nonresidents. Go to www.eventbrite.com/e/charles-county-rain-barrel-workshop-april-22-2023-9am-1030am-tickets-519760296037.
• A Composting 101 workshop will be held 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at the library’s Potomac Branch. Learn about composting techniques, how to reduce weekly trash, carbon footprint and create better soil. Participants will receive a free Geobin composting system. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7869996.
• Happy Earth Day! will be held 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the library’s P.D. Brown Memorial branch. Read, take part in activities, and learn many facts about Earth. Free, but registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7924215.
St. Mary’s County
• Summerseat Farm will host Earth Day 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at 26655 Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville. Exhibits, demonstrations, local vendors, alternate fuels, recycled or repurposed arts and crafts, energy efficiency, and conservation, sustainable living, organic/vegan/vegetarian info, ways to reduce/reuse/recycle and health and wellness. The Sustainability Award will also be announced. Go to https://summerseat.org/earth-day-celebration/.
Calvert County
• Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host Earth Arts Fest: an Earth Day Celebration rain or shine 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at — — Dowell Road in Dowell. There will be art, music, food, interactive experiences, demonstrations, and viewing and creating art. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Admission is $5 donation, free for kids. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
• North Beach Nature Center will celebrate the opening of its new nature center with a ribbon cutting 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Wetlands Overlook Park, – in North Beach. An Earth Day event will be held afterward. Go to www.northbeachmd.org/home/news/ribbon-cutting-north-beach-nature-center.
• American Chestnut Land Trust will hold an Earth Day-themed hike 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 22, at 676 Double Oak Road in Prince Frederick. The free event is a guided hike for families with children. Go to www.acltweb.org/.