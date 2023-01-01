ALO

The Atomic Light Orchestra is headed to the Avalon Theatre for a concert next month.

 ALO photo

Atomic Light Orchestra, an Electric Light Orchestra (ELO) tribute band, will play the Avalon Theatre in Easton on Jan. 14. Tickets are on sale now. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., The show is at 7 p.m.

The Baltimore based six-piece includes Dennis Schocket (guitar, lead vocals), Gregg Simmons (guitar, lead vocals), Bronson Wagner (bass, keys, lead vocals), who has the challenging task of reproducing that epic ELO bass rumble, Phil Brotman (drums), John Kelly (keyboards, vocals), who takes on the multiple rolls of keys and strings with effortless grace and joy, and Atomic Light Orchestra’s newest member Greta Thomas (violin), who brings classically trained excellence to round out the band’s line-up.