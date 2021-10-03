SALISBURY — Who doesn’t like to sample some of the best suds around the region? Come grab a crisp cold one and enjoy the annual event that kicks off the beginning of fall.
The Good Beer Festival features unlimited sampling from over 30 breweries. This year’s menu has been expanded to include craft beer, domestics, ciders and seltzers. Festival hours are Friday, Oct. 8, from 5 to 10 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 9, from noon to 5 p.m.
“Considering seltzers have become exponentially more popular over the past couple years, it’s time for them to make an appearance at the festival,” said Recreation Superintendent James Simmons.
Attendees will also notice a few new additions to this year’s event, including live chainsaw carving demonstrations and axe throwing. The Humane Society of Wicomico County will also be on site with adoptable dogs so people can add a new member to the family.
Tall Tales Brewing Company will sponsor the Carni Beer Games, which include a keg toss, beer shot put, corn hole and ring toss. Attendees can also sign up on site to take part in Tall Tales relay races Friday and Saturday.
On Friday night, Froggy 99.9’s Whiskey & Randy will be looking for brave volunteers to take part in their Adult Spelling Bee. Participants will battle it out on the main stage for a Tall Tales gift card, Tall Tales merchandise, a medal and bragging rights.
The festival also features music, regional cuisine and craft vendors.
“We packed the roster full of entertainment and activities,” Simmons said. “There’s truly something for everyone at this year’s event.”
Tasting tickets include a sampling glass and as many samples as one can responsibly consume.
Advance ticket sales are available online at www.GoodBeerFestival.com. Organizers recommend attendees purchase tickets in advance, and find any updates for the event. Ticket sales at the gate will be cash-only.
Some of the breweries on tap include Crooked Hammock, Hop Tea, 1623, Big Truck Farm, Devils Backbone, Goose Island, Eveil Genius, Big Oyster and Tall Tales. Entertainment for the festival are popular DJ’s sure to keep the good vibes going.