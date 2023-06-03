For the first time in five years, primate staff at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute are celebrating the birth of a western lowland gorilla — a critically endangered species.

The infant was born between midnight and 6:15 a.m. on May 27 to 20-year-old mother Calaya and 31-year-old father Baraka. They bred in September 2022 following a breeding recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan, or SSP. This is the second offspring for both parents.

