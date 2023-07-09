PERRYVILLE — A shower of confetti was followed with a deluge of water from the iconic bucket atop Great Geyser Water Park inside Great Wolf Lodge.
The spray from the bucket narrowly missed Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D), who joined in the celebration Thursday, June 29, at the new location in Cecil County.
“I wanted to come in a swimsuit but my team advised against it,” Moore said, noting he was overdressed, wearing a dress shirt in a large water park where the water temperature is kept at 84 degrees.
“This is about smiles, fun, family, jobs and economic growth,” he said.
The $250 million dollar water park, the largest of Great Wolf Resort’s 20 operating vacation destinations, opened to the public June 14 but held its official grand opening complete with a cameo by Anna Faris.
John Murphy, CEO of Great Wolf Resorts, said he dared the actress and Baltimore native to ride all 22 slides at the Perryville lodge, earning $1,000 for each ride.
On camera, Faris rode the final water slide and joined the festivities to present a $22,000 check to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Moore called the grand opening “a beautiful celebration of our state, not just Perryville and Cecil County.”
“Maryland is doing great things and this is a place that’s doing great thing,” Moore continued. “I have one more important asset in Maryland to brag about.”
It’s estimated that as many as 61% of the 1,000 full and part time jobs have been filled by Cecil County residents.
“We are just so excited to have so many folks near and far coming to Cecil County,” said Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger. “Our community has been looking forward to this day for awhile now.”
Cecil County Council President Jackie Gregory said return visitors to Great Wolf Lodge will definitely venture out of the complex off of Chesapeake Overlook Parkway and the county needs to promote itself to attract their business.
“I know when I go on vacation I look around,” Gregory said. “People who come here every year will explore.”
Thomas Riford, Assistant Secretary of the Maryland Department of Commerce, said this business means $100 million to the local economy each year.
“It’s on track for 800,000 visitors each year,” Riford said, but added along with the economic impact is the environmental impact. “This is a green industry. There are no smokestacks and it recycles its water.”
However, Nadine Miracle, general manager of Great Wolf Lodge, said the Perryville location would build on the company’s goal of creating time for families to be together.
“This is much more than a water park. This is a place that focuses on the time families can spend together,” Miracle said.
Jasmel Morales came from Hagerstown with her family.
“There’s a lot to do,” Morales said. This was not their first trip to a Great Wolf Lodge, however. She pointed to several differences in amenities, missing the outdoor basketball and a water feature called Surf Rider. “But this one has a jacuzzi.”
Lauren Rodrigues came from Delran, N.J., with her daughter Hailey, 2.
“A friend tagged me on Facebook and told me about the flash sale,” Rodrigues said of the deal that got her attention. With 128,000 square feet of water features under roof, she said her family was enjoying the outdoor features more.
“We’ll be back for sure,” Rodrigues said.
Nichelle Hines was taking a break so her daughter, Kennedi Neal, 2, could nap on her chest. The Elkton woman said she appreciated all the activities for small children.
“My husband said we’re going to make this an annual thing,” Hines said.
Caryn Zdan from Woodbridge, Va., said her family’s trip to Perryville is their 12th Great Wolf Lodge adventure. They’ve been to Williamsburg, Va.’s lodge numerous times and also to the lodge in Concord, N.C.
“We went four times last year and two times so far this year,” Zdan said.
Jennifer Brown, also from Woodbridge, said the Lazy River at the Perryville lodge runs faster, which she likes better.
“And here I finally get to try the Adventure Park,” Brown said. “At Williamsburg it’s never open. We just went a month ago and it still wasn’t open.”
Brown said everyone in her family liked the Wolf Tail, eventually. That’s a 20-foot free fall into a water slide. Zdan was the holdout.
“The first time I chickened out and the kids called me a wuss,” she said. She relented and got back in line. “I loved it. I’m going to do it again.”
