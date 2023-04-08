The band High Fidelity will perform in the finale of the Southern Maryland Bluegrass Concert Series at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 16, at Calvert Elks Lodge No. 2620, 1015 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.
The band is comprised of guitarist and lead vocalist Jeremy Stephens, fiddler and harmony vocalist Corrina Rose Logston, banjo and harmony vocalist Kurt Stephenson, bassist and vocalist Vickie Vaughn and Daniel Amick.
According to a news release, Stephens has worked for the world famous gospel group The Chuck Wagon Gang and on the television show Ray Stevens’ Nashville and most recently on Jesse McReynolds & the Virginia Boys. Logston, who is married to Stephen, has worked with a who’s-who of today’s traditional-based bluegrass performers while Vaughn has worked with Patty Loveless and Ricky Skaggs. Amick was the recipient of IBMA’s 2019 Instrumentalist of the Year Momentum Award.
The band, which has been performing since 2014, took top honors in the International Band Championship at the 40th Annual Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America Awards in 2014, and in 2019 they were nominated for the International Bluegrass Music Association “New Artist of the Year” Award.
The release added the band draws much of its inspiration from fellow performers as Don Reno & Red Smiley, The Stanley Brothers, The Louvin Brothers and Jim & Jesse, among others.
Tickets are $20 and will be available at the door. Ages 12 and younger will be admitted free with a paid adult.
Doors open at noon. Food and beverages will be available for purchase and there will be a 50/50 raffle and door prizes.