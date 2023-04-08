fidelity 1

High Fidelity is comprised of bassist and vocalist Vickie Vaughn, guitarist and lead vocalist Jeremy Stephens, fiddler and harmony vocalist Corrina Rose Logston and instrumentalist Daniel Amick.

 PHOTO BY AMY RICHMOND

The band High Fidelity will perform in the finale of the Southern Maryland Bluegrass Concert Series at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 16, at Calvert Elks Lodge No. 2620, 1015 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.

The band is comprised of guitarist and lead vocalist Jeremy Stephens, fiddler and harmony vocalist Corrina Rose Logston, banjo and harmony vocalist Kurt Stephenson, bassist and vocalist Vickie Vaughn and Daniel Amick.