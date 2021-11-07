Get ready for some leg drops, piledrivers, Boston crabs, camel clutches, full nelsons and clotheslines as pro wrestling heads to Southern Maryland.
Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department will host Maryland Championship Wrestling’s Autumn Armageddon on Saturday, Nov. 13.
“This is an amazing venue,” MCW General Manager Phil Stamper said. “This is really where we have our largest audience at so we’re really excited to go back. It’s a crowd that appreciates the event they’re watching.”
And the event they’ll be watching will an eight-match evening, with some of the matches dependent on what happens during the Nov. 12 Shamrock Cup in Joppa.
“It’ll be nostalgic,” said wrestler Amber Rodriguez, who lived in California from 2011-2014 and graduated from Leonardtown High School. Rodriguez’s brother, Chuck Lennox, who lives in Prince George’s County, will also be on the card.
Rodriguez, who declined to give her real name and would only use her stage name for this article, will step into the ring to face Quinn McKay.
“She seems very technically sound and I like to think I’m more of a powerhouse,” said Rodriguez, whose signature moves are the Botched and the Nip and Tuck.
Regardless, Armageddon will be headlined by a tag team title match between the current title holders Seduce and Destroy, which consists of Joe Keys and Breaux Keller.
“They’re very cocky, very arrogant and think they can get past anybody and everybody,” Stamper said. “They are making every enemy along the way.”
The duo will look to retain their belts against Napalm and Solo, each of whom stand more than 6 feet tall and weigh more than 300 pounds.
“They are two very large gentlemen,” Stamper, who is from Port Republic, said of the challengers, “and will be tough competitors to get through.”
Rodriguez, who said she is stationed in Mobile, Ala., with the U.S. Coast Guard, also said she and her brother were always fans of wrestling.
“You get a little bit of everything; the theatrics, a soap opera and some action at the same time,” she said.
Rodriguez, who said she performs about 60 matches a year, is also an aesthetician and owns her Ashley Renee Beauty Company.
“She wants to make it known that she’s a very tough competitor,” Stamper said of Rodriguez’s opponent, McKay, who is also a ring announcer and backstage interviewer. “People haven’t seen that side of her so she wants to put her best foot forward and why not put her best foot forward against one of our best.”
Lennox will partner with Drolix to take on the father-son duo of Luke and PJ Hawks out of Louisiana. Luke Hawks was a contestant on the Starz series “Heels” and one of their stunt coordinators.
Moses, who also hails from Prince George’s County, graduated from the MCW Wrestling school and was signed to a national contract by Ring of Honor.
Some other wrestlers who are scheduled to compete include Ken Dixon, blue-haired and blue-lipsticked Gia Scott, Rhyno and Kekoa “The Hawaiian Warrior” Mana.
“He is certainly a top favorite with everybody,” Stamper said of the 215-pound Kekoa, who is a former heavyweight title holder. “He’s well-liked and one of our most celebrated current stars.”
Also scheduled to wrestle is backward cap-wearing James Ellsworth, complete with his signature oversized red glasses.
MCW runs a wrestling school at its Joppa headquarters, beginning with an introductory course followed by an upper-level course designed to refine basic skills.
“I would say it’s a very robust curriculum,” Stamper said. “It’s not easy [and] it’s not for everyone. It’s hard work so you have to be determined that this is something you want to do. But if you’re committed and can stay up with it, then yeah you have a great opportunity.”
MCW currently has a stable of about 40 wrestlers, some of whom are full-timers. And all of them enjoy audience participation.
“Good crowds cheer who they like and boo who they don’t and the best thing to do is let us know,” Stamper said of the family friendly event. “When you see your favorites, clap and cheer. And when you see them something you don’t like, boo and hiss. It’s still wrestling and a contest in a ring, but a good chunk of our crowd is kids and we know that.”
