The Maryland Writers’ Association created the Writers’ Round Table Program to encourage writers, poets, playwrights and authors through monthly articles and activities.
The Notable Maryland Author articles and associated Fun With Words writers’ prompts are the centerpiece of the program. Each month, Southern Maryland Newspapers will feature a Maryland Writer’s Association article about an author. Marylanders are encouraged to read the articles and try their hand at the writing prompts each month.
Author: Thomas F. Monteleone
“Once you learn what good writing is, you’ll never just read for pleasure again” — Thomas F. Monteleone
Genre: Horror — Literary historian J. A. Cuddon defined horror as “a piece of fiction in prose of variable length... which shocks, or even frightens the reader, or perhaps induces a feeling of repulsion or loathing.”
Sample reading list — Bram Stoker award-winners “The Blood of the Lamb,” “The Mothers and Fathers Italian Association,” “Fearful Symmetries” and “Borderlands,” books 5 and 6.
Thomas F. Monteleone was born April 14, 1946, in Baltimore and raised in Sudbrook Park. He attended Loyola Blakefield where he had teachers that challenged him to examine how he looked at the world philosophically.
“One teacher told me, ‘You can always ask the next question; don’t ever take any particular answer for your final answer,’” Monteleone said. “This allowed me to trust my instincts when writing a story.”
He was the first person in his family to go to college, earning degrees in English and Psychology from the University of Maryland, College Park.
“My grandfather came over here from Sicily when he was 15, and he had a bakery in New York,” Monteleone said. “My father worked Bethlehem Steel in a shipyard for 30 years. I came from one of those families.”
In 1972, Monteleone turned professional as a writer when Amazing Stories magazine published one of his stories. His career as a novelist took off in 1975 with “Seeds of Change,” the lead title in the Laser Books line of science fiction titles, which led to Monteleone becoming a popular writer of supernatural thrillers.
Monteleone’s father is responsible for Monteleone’s interest in the macabre as he read pulp fiction as a young man, pulp magazines in the 1930s and 1940s, and liked watching strange movies. His dad bought him comic books when he was young and Monteleone said “there was a lot of strange, interesting stuff out there.”
Monteleone and his father watched horror films on a regular basis.
Monteleone is an extremely versatile writer. His novels “The Resurrectionist” and “Night of Broken Souls” have been optioned for films and he and his wife Elizabeth are the editors of seven anthologies. He writes a column of opinion and entertainment called “The Mothers And Fathers Italian Association” for Cemetery Dance magazine and he has written creatively for both stage and television with a script produced for American Playhouse that won an Gabriel Award. In nonfiction, he is the author of the bestselling “The Complete Idiot’s Guide to Writing a Novel” and his books and stories have been translated into 12 languages.
At last count, his life’s work consists of more than 100 short stories, five collections, eight anthologies and 36 books including “The Blood of the Lamb,” which was named the New York Times Notable Book of the Year in 1983. He is a five-time winner of the Bram Stoker Award for Novel, Collection, Anthology and Non-Fiction. In 2017, the Horror Writers Association presented him with their Lifetime Achievement Award. He and his wife still live in Maryland.
Fun with words
Reader responses
Last month readers were asked to write Sci-Fi like Jack L. Chalker and pick characters, create a reason and have them undergo a physical transformation. Here are some responses:
First Day
Brian noticed right off the sailor had been transformed. He asked him, ““How did you end up with a wooden leg?”
“Sharks,” was the gnarled reply. “Swept overboard and got attacked afore I was hauled aboard.”
“What about your hook?” Brian asked.
“Enemy action,” the pirate snarled, “Twas boarding a ship off the Barbary Coast and one of the foe hacked me hand off.”
“How about the eye patch?” Brian asked.
“Grapefruit,” grimaced the pirate, “Squirted in me eye.”
Brian’s jaw dropped. “You lost your eye to grapefruit juice?”
“Aye,” said the pirate, “It twere me first day with the new hook.”
Jim Brewster, Pomfret
Panicked, Lazarus Thraw convulsed on a hover gurney. Restraints kept him from tearing out implants that itched his legs, arms, and chest. He lifted his head.
A female tech in protective gear wore on her face shield his agonized reflection like a mask. “You volunteered for this, Thraw.”
The tomb of his torment solidified around him: the pyramidal Darwin Augmentation Center and Spaceport. An antiseptic-smelling corridor amplified rumblings from nearby launch pads. Ark-Class ships cargoed Augments, like himself, in hypersleep. While they slept, the Kaizen-Vintik program would adapt their bodies to worlds from which they could never return to Earth.
Lawrence McGuire, Waldorf
“Nerd-Girl” wore Coke-bottle glasses and had braces. She owned a Captain Kirk T-shirt. She was shy and whispered: “All those Rubik’s cubes belong to me.”
“Nerd-Girl” was into Star Trek, Star Wars and Transformers....but “Nerd-Girl” was about to “transform” herself. After the metamorphosis, she was into “Harry Potter” and “Lord of the Rings.” Today, she owns a refurbished Atari a600 and is known as: “Gamer-Girl.” The braces and glasses have given way to lipstick and contacts. She still wears the Captain Kirk T-shirt but it’s a WEE BIT TIGHTER now...and, these days she isn’t shy about saying, “ALL YOUR BASES BELONG TO US.”
Steve Baker, Hughesville