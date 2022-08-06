Jim “The Houseboat Poet” McDonald recently published “Your 3 Words; My Little Story” through J2B Publishing.
The La Plata resident, who said he has been alcohol- and drug-free since 1989, has lived in Southern Maryland since 1965.
For a while, he lived aboard a houseboat at the Port Tobacco Marina.
He returned to the College of Southern Maryland and has earned associates degrees in arts and sciences and in English. He was the oldest graduate at the college’s commencement exercises in May.
He is nearing completion of his bachelors in English at the University of Maryland Global Campus.
His books can be purchased at www.Amazonamazon.com/author/jimmcdonaldjr or at his website, which is www.jfmcdonaldjr.com
How long have you been writing, and how did you get started?
I started writing in 2014 when I went back to school at the College of Southern Maryland. I wanted to learn how to write my autobiography.
What inspires you to write?
Several things inspire me, but first and four most I like to write my thoughts down and some of them I want to share. I want to write an autobiography for my descendants and prosperity. I also know that my not-so-unique story might interest people who have fallen prey to addiction and depression. My first three books tell my life’s story in the form of poetry. They start with my family, then meander through my addictions, depression, and family suicide and end up with a life I can enjoy. There is a way through the hardships of life, but it starts with seeking the help of old friends and new friends.
Do you consider writing to be a career?
At my age of 68, I do not know if there is another career in me. You never know though; someone might read my words and want to do something with them.
What kind of writing process do you use?
I cannot edit a blank page so when an idea comes to mind, I write everything down while not worrying about punctuation, sentence structure, or spelling. I write this way until nothing else falls on the page. At that point, I go back and edit, until more words spill out. The process is to edit, edit and edit again. My publisher will look at anything of significance before publication, but if it is for social media and after Grammarly takes a look at it I send it.
Who are some of your favorite authors and why?
Edgar Allen Poe was a local Maryland author who wrote mystical stories using framework methodology. I identify with framework. Langston Hughes was a social activist, novelist, playwright, and American poet. He spoke from the heart. William Shakespeare has an extensive volume of work and his expertise in the literary field is undeniable. So who cannot learn him?
What are you working on now?
I have crafted several quotes and am in the process of writing a book to explain the origin and reason for each quote. That will not be enough for a book, so I will probably add a few short stories to fill out a small 60-page chapbook.
Please include a brief description of your book
My sons were 6-ish when I started playing a 3-word game with them. I would give them three words and they would make up a short story using those exact words. At first, they would make up a single sentence using all three words, which is not allowed. The stories had to have a plot and make sense. Some years back, I started asking friends for three unrelated words, so I could use them as prompts to practice writing. It eventually grew [to where I would] ask my internet friends for words then [it resulted in] a category of stories called “Your 3 Words; My Little Story.”
Please include an excerpt from the book
The following is Jen’s words: Snuggle, Rhinoceros & Teal in its entirety:
This was an adventure that Jen and her husband had been looking forward to for years. The ten-day tour of Kenya included the flight, hotel, and, of course, a safari. The safari is what Jen wanted and she could hardly wait to see the wildlife. Lions, tigers, and bears, oh my. Well, no tigers and bears, but they’d probably see lions, elephants, and RHINOCEROS.
Her hubby didn’t care as much about the safari as she did. He was anxious to lay down on the king-size bed. They left their kids with his mom, so he was looking forward to no cell phone, no work, and no alarm clock. Resting and just being able to SNUGGLE with Jen was his prize. They made a deal with each other, the first couple of days would be rest, next four days a safari, then round it out with a little nightlife.
The last day was coming, and they realized they missed their kids, and they couldn’t wait to get home to some normalcy. The last night was dancing, and Jen was surprised with two gifts from hubby. One was a little trinket for her charm bracelet and the other was a beautiful TEAL evening gown, that he hid from her the whole trip.