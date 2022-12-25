Drew Watson, of Mechanicsville, leads the way as he and his mother Julia and father Curt Watson, along with his brothers Nick and Jack, take part in a 2016 First Day Hike at St. Mary’s River State Park.
Mike Bean, left, and Kathy Bennett of Callaway arrive with their dog, Loki, as Maryland Park Service Ranger Jonas Williams prepares to lead them and about 50 other people for a 2016 First Day Hike at St. Mary’s River State Park.
Park Ranger Taylor Lundstrom looks at some fossils and sharks teeth she collected on the trail of Calvert Cliffs State Park in 2017.
FILE PHOTO
Drew Watson, of Mechanicsville, leads the way as he and his mother Julia and father Curt Watson, along with his brothers Nick and Jack, take part in a 2016 First Day Hike at St. Mary’s River State Park.
FILE PHOTO
Mike Bean, left, and Kathy Bennett of Callaway arrive with their dog, Loki, as Maryland Park Service Ranger Jonas Williams prepares to lead them and about 50 other people for a 2016 First Day Hike at St. Mary’s River State Park.
FILE PHOTO
Calvert Cliffs State Park is one of several parks in the region offering First Day Hikes to kick off the new year this weekend.
STAFF PHOTO BY CAROL SOLAR
Mount Aventine as seen from Chapman State Park in Indian Head.
STAFF PHOTO BY CALEB SOPTOLEAN
Accessible by trail, the shores of the Potomac River in present-day Chapman State Park were once home to a bustling commercial fishery and ferry boat business.
FILE PHOTO
Calvert Cliffs State Park is one of several parks in the region offering First Day Hikes to kick off the new year this weekend.
In anger, many people have been told to “Take a hike,” which they usually do not follow up on. But here is one time outdoor enthusiasts might want to proceed with that advice as many state parks in Maryland will be hosting a plethora of First Day Hikes.
First Day Hikes are part of a nationwide initiative led by America’s State Parks to encourage all 50 states to offer outdoor hiking opportunities on the first day of the new year.
The hikes, which will be held Dec. 30 to Jan. 1, will consist of ranger-led or solo and participants are reminded to dress appropriately for the weather with sturdy shoes and bring your own water and snacks.
Calvert Cliffs State Park will host a hike with a ranger at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1.
“It’s a very easy hike and no steep inclines straight to the beach with a beautiful shot of the Chesapeake Bay and then the cliffs,” Ranger Chase Kolstrom, who will lead the hike with fellow Ranger Megan Schwertz, said of the 1.8-mile walk. “It’s a beautiful end to your hike.”
The hike, which requires no registration, leads from the Red Trail to the beach, where participants can search for fossils and possible shark’s teeth.
Kolstrom said even though last year’s hike was held during a “rainy nasty day,” about 14 people showed up, including a local Scout troop. Schwertz said a few years back, the event attracted about 200 people.
Kolstrom said he has seen people bring strollers during the summer, though he wouldn’t recommend doing so during the first-day hike as there are some muddy areas.
In Charles County, Chapman State Park will be hosting a ranger-led hike Jan. 1.
The park is named after the prominent Chapman family, who were closely tied to the families of Founding Fathers George Washington and George Mason. Highlights include a trip to the shoreline along the Potomac River, the family’s cemetery and a chance to experience one of the most scenic views in southern Maryland from the overlook at Mt. Aventine Mansion.
Smallwood State Park in Marbury will be hosting a “Where One Goes Pleasantly” ranger-led hike along the Generals Walk Trail.
The park, which is named after General William Smallwood of the Revolutionary War and rests along Mattawoman Creek, is known for its beauty and high biodiversity.
Highlights include strolling over Mattawoman Creek on a newly-built footbridge, encountering the general’s retreat home and venturing through his colonial tobacco house. Afterward, enjoy a campfire and snack on some s’mores and hot cocoa.
In St. Mary’s County, a ranger-led hike along St. Mary’s River State Park’s newest addition Green Trail will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 1.
First Day Hike “I Hiked” decals will be available at select locations while supplies last.