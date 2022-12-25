In anger, many people have been told to “Take a hike,” which they usually do not follow up on. But here is one time outdoor enthusiasts might want to proceed with that advice as many state parks in Maryland will be hosting a plethora of First Day Hikes.

First Day Hikes are part of a nationwide initiative led by America’s State Parks to encourage all 50 states to offer outdoor hiking opportunities on the first day of the new year.

Twitter: @MichaelSoMdNews