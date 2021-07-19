EASTON — Jazz Alive kicks off a three-concert series on July 24 at the historic Waterfowl Building in Easton with a performance by the Hot Club of Baltimore.
The jazz concert starts at 7 p.m.
Hot Club of Baltimore performs arrangements of the Django Reinhardt repertoire, French waltzes, and Trad Jazz. The group has been featured on Jon Larsen’s Django Festival, an annual compilation of the best Gypsy jazz in the world. The ensemble has recorded 4 full length albums, performed at the Kennedy Center, Charm City Django Jazzfest, Festival Django Reinhardt, Napa Valley Jazz Society and Baltimore Jazzfest and the IMT Folk Series.
For the July 24 performance in Easton, the Hot Club of Baltimore will feature vocalist Alexis Tantau who sings in both French and English including songs by Edith Piaf, Eartha Kitt, Charles Trenet, Maxine Sullivan, Jacques Dutronc, Ella Fitzgerald, Peggy Lee, and Henri Salvador.
The Waterfowl Building will be setup in a club-like setting with a cash bar and light hors d’oeuvres available for purchase. Concert proceeds support Jazz Alive’s mission of providing educational support in developing future artists and preserving this great art form through school and community programs.
Jazz Alive is also hosting concerts on Aug. 21 featuring Great Guitars: DC Edition and Sept. 18 featuring jazz harmonica virtuoso Hendrik Meurkens with guitarist Paul Bollenback and bassist Paul Langosch
More information can be found at jazz-alive.org.