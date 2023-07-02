The Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival, one of the Mid-Atlantic’s signature jazz events, held along the shores of the beautiful Potomac River and in the charming town of Leonardtown in St. Mary’s County, will feature fantastic jazz artists during the three-day jazz weekend from July 7–9.

This popular, annual festival, which has become known in the past two decades for showcasing local culinary delicacies of Maryland’s mother county in addition to renowned, national jazz talent, will feature three days of jazz fun. In 2019, the 20th-anniversary festival was recognized by the Maryland Office of Tourism with the “Maximizing Opportunities Award” — the only event in Maryland to receive such distinction.

  

