Put on your kilt, grab a haggis and head on over to watch the caber toss competition to celebrate the seven Celtic nations at the 44th annual Southern Maryland Celtic Festival, which runs Saturday, April 23, at Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum in St. Leonard.
And according to Mary Beth Dent, the best way to take in the festival is to do three things.
“Get there early, plan to stay all day and have comfortable walking shoes,” said Dent, who served as the festival’s chairperson for 40 years and has been a consultant for the past two years.
The festival will have something for just about everyone.
Three stages will feature musical acts such as Poisoned Dwarf, Celtic Machinations and Gary and Annie Pape. The festival’s website said Gary is “an active member of the Southern Maryland music community, [and] can be heard performing on guitar and bass at open mics all over Calvert County.” Annie graduated from Calvert High School and teaches orchestra and guitar, as well as conducts the Harford String Orchestra.
A dance stage will feature Scottish Highland dancing as well as several dance troupes and musicians, including champion Irish/Scottish dancer and award-winning fiddler Kaitlyn Likas, a Patuxent High School graduate who will be performing with “The Wild Irish Rose” Scottish Highland Dance & Music. Likas, who works for the Department of Defense and is the festivals public relations coordinator, will be traveling to Donegal, Ireland in July to represent the Washington D.C. area in the Mary from Dungloe International Arts Festival.
“We are so fortunate to have this gem of a festival in Southern Maryland,” said Likas, who grew up in St. Leonard, a hammer throw away from the festival. “I can’t wait to return home for my hometown festival to make more memories and reunite with some old friends.”
An open jam session will be held at the end of the day on Glen Stage with various bands and is open to all acoustic musicians who play fiddle, guitar, whistle, banjo, bouzouki, mandolin, bass, bodhran, keyboard or accordion. There will be 40 to 50 vendors offering many unique items such as Celtic regalia and information kiosks, one of which will be offering a genealogy workshop throughout the festival.
“One thing I’ve heard over the years is the [great] shopping,” Dent said. “And the vendors that are there are not normally found at most festivals, generally.”
There will also be Celtic athletic competitions such as the hammer throw, rugby and caber toss, in which athletes try to flip a log end over end in a straight line.
“I have done it in the front yard of the house and I was able to get it in a straight line,” said Dent, who is in her 80s, “but that was in my younger years.”
There will also be food and beverage vendors offering tastes of the Celtic region.
“There will be American food, but the sausage, meat pie and haggis — try those things,” Dent said. “It’s good food and it’s not available at many places around here, so this is your chance.”