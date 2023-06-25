Here are some Independence Day events being held around Southern Maryland:
Charles County Fairgrounds will host an Independence Day celebration beginning 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at 8440 Fairground Road in La Plata.
Here are some Independence Day events being held around Southern Maryland:
Charles County Fairgrounds will host an Independence Day celebration beginning 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at 8440 Fairground Road in La Plata.
There will be music, food and fireworks.
Free shuttle bus from Charles County Courthouse.
Free, but donations accepted.
For more information, contact 301-932-1234 or info@charlescountyfair.com.
Chesapeake Beach will hold a fireworks display beginning at dusk Monday, July 3, on the boardwalk.
Fireworks will be able to be seen along the Fallen Heroes Fishing Creek bridge, Kellam’s field and at Veteran’s Memorial Park.
Bring a blanket and a picnic to Kellam’s field, but no glass containers or alcoholic beverages.
Rain date is Saturday, July 8.
For traffic changes or for more information, go to www.chesapeakebeachmd.gov/town-events/pages/independence-day-celebration.
Indian Head will celebrate Independence Day beginning 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Village Green Park, 100 Walter Thomas Road in Indian Head.
The event will begin with a patriotic kick-off and include carnival games and live music by DJ Rockin’ Rodger, Restart and G Frequency. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
Only service animals allowed and no alcoholic beverages.
For more information, go to www.townofindianhead.org/.
La Plata will celebrate Independence Day 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Town Hall, 305 Queen Anne St. in La Plata.
Water slides, ice cream and airbrush tattoos. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
For more information, go to www.townoflaplata.org.
Solomons Business Association will hold its annual Independence Day celebration 10 a.m. to about 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, in Solomons.
There will be a flag-raising ceremony, youth bike parade, children’s Historical Adventure Quest, live music and fireworks at 9:15 at the Riverside Pavilion.
For more information, go to www.solomonsmaryland.com.
Southern Maryland Blue Crabs will hold Red, White & Blue Crabs beginning 6:35 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Regency Furniture Stadium, 11765 St. Linus Drive in Waldorf.
The Blue Crabs host the Highpoint Rockers and there will also be a kids’ zone, food trucks, vendors, a concert featuring Doc Marten and the Flannels and fireworks after the game.
Game ticket required.
For more information, go to www.somdbluecrabs.com.
Get any of our free email newsletters.Explore newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.