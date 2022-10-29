CHESTER — On a recent Wednesday morning, members of the Kent Island Heritage Society met with a group of active seniors from Queen Anne’s At Home, for a very interesting tour of the James E. Kirwan Museum in Chester.

The former home and general store owned by the late Maryland State Senator James M. Kirwan, was willed to the Heritage Society upon the passing of Kirwan’s granddaughter, Catherine Kirwan, with the stipulation that the house and store be preserved as it was when Senator Kirwan was alive, and that it be used to preserve and teach local Kent Island and Queen Anne’s County history. The farm land around it is also preserved and used for agricultural purposes going forward.