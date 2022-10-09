STEVENSVILLE — With two books written on the topic of public transportation already published — ”The Future of Public Transportation” (2020) and “Public Transportation: From Tom Thumb Railroad to Hyperloop and Beyond” (Children’s Book 2017) — Kent Island native and former Queen Anne’s County Commissioner Paul Comfort is set to release his third book “Conversations of Equity and Inclusion in Public Transportation” in October of this year.

Comfort always had an interest in public transportation and the local government has inspired him to give back to the community.