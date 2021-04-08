Kick off season with the Bay Bridge Boat Show

This weekend through April 18, experience the largest, in-water power and sailboat show in the Mid-Atlantic at the Bay Bridge Boat Show. Located at the Bay Bridge Marina in Stevensville, this new show combines the previous year’s spring shows to provide all boaters a weekend of fun.
Join the opportunity to climb aboard hundreds of boats (both power and sail), as well as shop the latest in marine gear, equipment, and accessories. An exciting number of educational opportunities and on-board activities will also be offered for all boaters to experience.
Show attendees will enjoy this beautiful spring setting on the Eastern Shore featuring ample off-site parking with transportation, boats of all sizes and styles on land and in water, a large food court, a VIP Experience and area dealers prepared to deliver new and brokerage boats available for immediate sale.
Proper face coverings must be worn by all in attendance on show grounds at all times.
The show started Thursday, April 15, and continues from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, April 16, and Saturday, April 17, before concluding with events from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 18.
No matter if you sail, paddle, fish, or cruise — this show is for all.
For more information, including ticket prices, go to www.annapolisboatshows.com/bay-bridge-boat-show/.