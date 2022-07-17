When he was much smaller, Cheryl Lacovara, director of Plumpton Park Zoo was able to hold Kimba the white lion and bottle feed him. That was in late April. Now, two months later, Kimba is larger than a German shepherd but still responds to Lacovara’s presence.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Proof that all cats are the same at a basic level, Kimba enjoys playing with his toys at Plumpton Park Zoo. The white lion will be introduced to the public soon.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Kimba the white lion will soon make his public debut at Plumpton Park Zoo in Rising Sun. He came to the zoo as a kitten in April.
CECIL WHIG PHOTOS BY JANE BELLMYER
After several minutes of play with his toys, Kimba the white lion stops to see who is nearby. He will be introduced to the public at Plumpton Park Zoo in Rising Sun soon.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Cheryl Lacovara, director of Plumpton Park Zoo, greets Kimba the white lion. He recognizes and responds to her since she bottle fed him when he arrived at the Rising Sun zoo in April.
RISING SUN — Kimba the white lion came to Plumpton Park Zoo as a not-yet 20-pound kitten, but now, more than twice that size, Kimba is just about ready to make his public debut.
Cheryl Lacovara, director of the zoo at 1416 Telegraph Road in Cecil County, said the finishing touches are being completed for an enclosure to hold Kimba.
“He’ll get to about 500 pounds,” Lacovara said. She bottle fed him when he first arrived two months ago and even though he’s outgrown that he still sees her and reacts playfully. She walks up to the temporary cage and Kimba leans in to be scratched and petted.
Kimba is a leucistic lion, meaning he is white but not albino, Lacovara said. There’s a female lion coming at a later date who will be his mate.
For now, however, Kimba will be reunited with his sister until both reach mating age. Lacovara said there’s a good chance that when Kimba is mated with a standard-color lion that there will be a leucistic cub born to the litter.
Meanwhile, the zoo has launched its newest expansion project, with help from Paul Risk Associates. This state of the art enclosure contains 15,000 square feet of space for the zoo’s pair of tigers, Miracle and Alexis. Paul Risk has agreed to help with planning and construction of the facility that will recreate the natural habitat for the tiger sisters.
The $1.8 million project would also include space for the lions along with an enrichment zone similar to what is in the Edward C. Plumstead Giraffe Education Center, allowing the public to get closer to these great cats.
Lastly, she said the zoo continues to work on its water quality issues. Lacovara said the water was tested earlier this week and she awaits the results. She has informed Cecil County and Rising Sun officials that the wells at the zoo have high nitrate levels.