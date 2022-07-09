Faster Pussycat and L.A. Guns — two Los Angeles-based rock bands who rose to prominence during the 1980s — will host separate concerts the Rams Head on Stage venue in Annapolis.

The Faster Pussycat show is Sunday, July 17. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25.

L.A. Guns will perform Monday, July 18, at Rams Head. The band was once fronted by Axl Rose. Tickets to the Maryland show are $35 with doors opening at 7 p.m. The concert is at 8 p.m.

For more information, go to www.ramsheadonstage.com.