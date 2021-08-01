Bowles Farm will hold a Transformers-like competition when the National Summer Lawn Mower Races return to Clements for the first time since 2019.
But these will not be your grandfather’s lawn mowers, which are machines that are all but stripped away and replaced with engines that can reach speeds of up to about 50 miles an hour.
“I think this will be the biggest race [ever] at Bowles Farm as far as mower talent,” said organizer and competitor Jason Brown. “I think there will be a load of fans, and they’re going to be tremendous. I’m expecting everything to be a little bigger and better this year.”
A race is generally 10 laps around a 700-foot oval track and can consist of up to 10 machines. The top drivers in each heat move on to feature races, which are usually 20 laps.
There are 15 different classes, from Junior Prepared for 10-year-olds all the way up to Governed Prepared, which Brown said “can sound like a stock car race.”
Brown, a cable splicer for Verizon who lives in Clements, said he had 100 registered participants from 10 states as of July 25, and added about 10 of those entrants are from Southern Maryland.
Brown, who will race in the BP (Be Prepared) and FXS (Factory Experimental Singles) classes, said the regular grass-cutting mower is all but replaced in order to compete.
“You take a riding lawn mower and basically strip everything completely apart,” he said. “From there you start your build. You reinforce the frame itself because it has to be stronger. You have to put a better axle in it, better steering, aluminum wheels and brakes and a kill switch. It is all lawnmower parts but you basically have to enhance every part, because a stock lawnmower cannot handle what we do to it.”
Brown, who has been racing for more than 15 years and won five national championships from 2009-2013 — his youngest daughter Jordan won a junior national championship in 2013 — said during heats he’s aiming for a high finish in preparation of the features.
“Depending on where I’m starting, is to pick a spot as to where I want to get [a finish]. I don’t want to start in the back in features,” he said. “In features, my main thought is to get through the first turn without a big wreck, and then once you get through you fall in line and start picking your stops. Sometimes you’ve got to follow somebody a couple times around just to see where their weak spots are, where you’re a little stronger and set up the timing to pass them.”
Brown said Bowles Farm generally attracts more fans — an average night can draw up to 3,000 spectators — and he said there’s a reason why that is.
“It’s going to be louder than they expect,” Brown said. “They’re not going to expect what they’re going to see. I’ve never talked to a first-time person who hasn’t showed up and was just amazed by what they see. They can hear all the stories and hear all the speeds, but until you see a lawnmower actually doing this, it’s kind of hard to believe.”
“It’s very loud and it’s a novelty thing so it’s something that’s just, you don’t really think of,” said longtime race volunteer Mandy Raley. “It is exciting — the racers themselves make it really exciting.”
