CBMM welding

CBMM and Chesapeake College are partnering this spring to host a seven-session marine welding course, which begins on March 27.

 CBMM/ Chesapeake College / Pfc. Haden Tolbert

The seven-session course, WEL: Special Topics–Marine Welding Processes, is scheduled for Monday evenings, March 27 through May 8, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on the Eastern Shore. The cost is $850 with a 20% discount for CBMM members. Advance registration for the program is required at bit.ly/MarineWelding2023.