Leonardtown was recently re-designated as an Arts & Entertainment District, a special designation awarded to unique towns and cities with a high concentration of arts and activities that serve as an anchor attraction for unique destinations.
This year marks the 10th anniversary of Leonardtown receiving its designation as the only A&E District in Southern Maryland.
Towns and cities must reapply every 10 years for the designation.
Leonardtown hosted the A&E Review Committee in January for a presentation and private tour of the exciting artwork that can be found around town.
These include vibrant murals that were created by local artists in LTown Alle, the diverse collection of galleries and art related businesses, and a review of the thrilling events that have taken place over the years including the Alice in Leonardtown Celebration (held in honor of the Alice in Leonardtown mural created on Park Avenue by artists Dan Ropp and Tom Rogers), the Leonardtown Summer Music Festival and Christmas on the Squareto name a few.
In the re-designation award letter sent on behalf of Gov. Wes Moore (D), Maryland Department of Commerce Secretary, Kevin Anderson recognized the hard work and dedication that goes into maintaining an A&E Designation.
“I realize that re-designation is the culmination of the many years of work as well as the dedicated effort of the district management and many devoted community members, he said. “Please accept my continued wishes for success in fostering economic development through the arts in the Town of Leonardtown.”
In September, Leonardtown will celebrate the re-designation and mark the anniversary with a series of exciting events and happenings that will be held throughout the month including concerts, art shows, sidewalk art and plein air events and much more.