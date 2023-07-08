district 1

Local dignitaries cut the ribbon on the Duke St. Alley Mural.

 TOWN OF LEONARDTOWN PHOTO

Leonardtown was recently re-designated as an Arts & Entertainment District, a special designation awarded to unique towns and cities with a high concentration of arts and activities that serve as an anchor attraction for unique destinations.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of Leonardtown receiving its designation as the only A&E District in Southern Maryland.

  

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters

Tags