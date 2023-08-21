Charles
Teen Makerspace: Button maker will be held all day Aug. 11-12 and Aug. 25, at the Potomac branch; and Aug. 26-31 at the at the Waldorf West branch. Design buttons and/or keychains by upcycling books and magazines, stickers or original designs. For teens. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8482838.
Mobile Mondays at White Plains Park will be held 10:30 a.m. to noon Monday, Aug. 28, at 1015 St. Charles Parkway in White Plains. Pop-Up Library services include Wi-Fi access, library card services, crafts to go, 500 by 5 starter kits, and materials for check out. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8461698.
Morning Story Time will be held 10:30 a.m. to noon Monday, Aug. 28, at the Waldorf West branch. Share the fun of reading. For preschool and babies. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7574347.
Happy Hour crochet and knitting will be held online and in person 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28, at the Potomac branch. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/82884887.
The Spanish Conversation Club will meet virtually 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28. Make new friends while learning new vocabulary and practice speaking. Basic Spanish vocabulary required. For adults. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8642710.
Mobile Library: Secret of the Cipher will be held 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, at the Waldorf Senior Center, 90 Post Office Road in Waldorf. Pop-Up Library services include Wi-Fi access, library card services, crafts to go, 500 by 5 starter kits, and materials for check out. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8595075.
Get Mental will be held 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, at the Waldorf West branch. Unleash creativity for an interactive experience. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8810168.
Behind The Story: Author Talk with Jeff Seling will be held virtually 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30. The bestselling author will help answer a question on the minds of teenagers and their parents: how do colleges select their freshman class? Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8607972.
St. Mary’s
All three locations will be closed on Monday, September 4 in observance of Labor Day. All locations will be open regular business hours on Tuesday, September 5.
Learn how to use the library’s eBooks and online resources 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, at the Charlotte Hall branch. Learn how to download eBooks and start accounts with Hoopla/Libby. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Introduction to Google Workspace will be held 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, at the Charlotte Hall branch. Learn how to use Gmail, Google Drive, Google Calendar and more. Internet searching skills required. Walk-ins welcome as space permits. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
When Dinosaurs Attack: Preparedness Planning for the Unexpected will be held 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Leonardtown branch. September is National Preparedness Month and Velociraptor Awareness Month so learn how to get started on a preparedness plans and resources to guide you in your journey to disaster-readiness items such as escape plans, disaster kits and go-bags, first aid and more. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Introduction to 3D Printing will be held 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, at the Leonardtown branch. The introductory course will cover the basics of how a 3D printer works, how to use PrusaSlicer software, how to find ready-to-print files online and submit them to the library for printing. No experience needed. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Calvert
On Pins & Needles will be held 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at the Prince Frederick branch. Bring a quilting, needlework, knitting, crocheting or other project. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7872835.
A Money Matters: Skill builders technology workshop will be held 10 a.m. to noon and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28, at the Prince Frederick branch. Learn about internet tools to help you budget and manage your finances and how you can save money on prescriptions, entertainment, and more! Get ready to learn about smart financial habits, develop skills to manage your money, use online resources to find benefits, and save money online. Registration required. For the 10 a.m. course, go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8557390 or for the 5:30 p.m. course go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8557391.
Monday Night Movie Musings will virtually discuss “The Disaster Artist” 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28. The movie is available on Kanopy through the library. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8831538.
Reading Buddies will be held 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, at the Prince Frederick branch; and 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at the Southern branch. A program for K-5 graders to select a book and practice reading. Games, snacks and prizes. Registration required for younger children. Go to https://CalvertLibrary.info.
A health department information table will be available 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at the Fairview branch. A representative will be available to answer questions and provide information. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8449484.
