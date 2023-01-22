Charles
A Fantasy Blog/Take-and-Make Journey - Chapter 5: Armor will be available for pickup all day Friday, Jan. 27, at the La Plata branch. Check out Call to Adventure on the Children's Blog at the start of each month to read a chapter of your adventure then, get the materials to make your own Adventurer's kit. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7580108.
DIY Coaster for Teens will be available for pickup all day Friday, Jan. 27, at the Waldorf West branch. Personalize an acrylic clear coaster with recycled book pages, vinyl stickers, and washi tape. For teens. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7613525.
Free showers will be available 9:30 a.m. to noon Friday, Jan. 27, at the Waldorf West branch. No registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7702476.
Dungeons & Dragons will be held virtually 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7203199.
Tiny art masterpieces will be held 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at 2:00pm the Waldorf West branch. Take home a tiny art masterpiece. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7493106.
Morning Story Time will be held 11 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at the Waldorf West branch. Share reading with children. For babies and preschoolers. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7603077.
Behind The Story with creator Randall Munroe will be held virtually 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31. Munroe will discuss his book “What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions.” The event is part of the Virtual Author Speaker Series Program. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7740530.
Vita Tax Prep will be held all day Wednesday, Feb. 1, at the Waldorf West branch. Certified Lifestyles volunteers will provide free tax preparation assistance to Charles County residents. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7566772.
Veterans resource visits will be held 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Feb. 1, at the La Plata branch. A disabled veterans outreach specialist and veterans employment representative from the Maryland Department of Labor Division of Workforce Development and Adult Learning will discuss available resources. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7457595.
St. Mary’s
College financial aid opportunities will be held 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at the Charlotte Hall branch. The Maryland Higher Education Commission will discuss the multitude of scholarship and grant opportunities for students attending a Maryland college. Learn about the MHEC, deadline dates, scholarships and grants offered. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
A Cricut class to create rolled paper flowers will be held 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at the Leonardtown branch. Create a heat transfer vinyl design to apply to a cloth bag. No experience necessary and materials will be provided. After learning the basics, return to the Makerspace during open hours to use the Cricut on your own. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
The Growing Brain: Childcare Provider Workshop Series will be held from Feb. 4, through March 18, at Leonardtown branch and virtually. The Growing Brain is an innovative course Zero to Three that provides a toolkit of how the brain develops step-by-step, neuron-by-neuron. Licensed childcare providers will receive 3 Core of Knowledge Hours for each unit completed. The schedule is as follows:
• Feb. 4 – Unit 1: The Basics 6 to 9 p.m. at Leonardtown branch
• Feb. 8 – Unit 2: Factors Affecting Brain Growth & Development 6 to 9 p.m. virtually
• Feb. 15 – Unit 3: Communication and Language Development 6 to 9 p.m. virtually
• Feb. 20 - Unit 4: Cognition and Executive Function 6 to 9 p.m. virtually
• March 1 - Unit 5: Social and Emotional Development 6 to 9 p.m. virtually
• March 8 - Unit 6: Understanding Behavior 6 to 9 p.m. virtually
• March 18 – Unit 7: Play 9:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Leonardtown branch
Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
California Dreaming will be held 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, at the Lexington Park branch. Presenter, Ms. Vogentanz will provide the opportunity to discover the west coast and its tourist attractions, Olympics in California, adventures, the eco-system, cities, food, wine trails, major universities, hidden unknowns and more. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Calvert
On Pins & Needles will be held Friday, Jan. 27, at the Prince Frederick branch. Bring quilting, needlework, knitting, crocheting or other project. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6899195.
Garden Smarter will host Gardening to Feed Bees and other beneficial insects 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Prince Frederick branch. Plan your garden to have flowering plants throughout the growing season while growing food and herbs in harmony. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7774989.
Grooving and Moving will be held 10 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at the Twin Beaches branch. Dancing, singing and playing while learning about music. For ages 2 to 5. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/events?r=thismonth.
Witnesses of Wallville: Documenting a Rural SoMD Community will be held 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at the Prince Frederick branch. Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum's "Witnesses of Wallville: Documenting a Rural Southern Maryland Community" project is seeking anyone with family ties or knowledge of the Wallville community of Calvert County to participate. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7850281.
Landlord-Tenant Law: Know Your Rights & Responsibilities will be held virtually 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30. Investigator Beth Silverman of the Howard County Office of Consumer Protection will provide an informative workshop on tenant's rights and responsibilities. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7739755.
Work on Whatever Wednesday will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at the Prince Frederick branch. Bring your project and supplies and make new friends. Register to receive a reminder. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/events?r=thismonth.
The Bookmobile will be at East John Youth Center 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1. Services include Wi-Fi access, public computer access, printing, library card services and materials for check out. Go to https://CalvertLibrary.info.
Lotus Book Club will discuss "Lessons in Chemistry" by Bonnie Garmus in person and virtually 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at the Southern branch. The club meets the first Wednesday of each month. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/events?r=thismonth.
Pints and Private Eyes will virtually discuss S.A. Crosby's "Razorblade Tears" 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2. The book group, which is for fans of noir, detective and crime fiction, meets the first Thursday of each month. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7824057.