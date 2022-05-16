Charles
Desiree Jordan will perform 7 p.m. Friday, May 20, at the Waldorf West branch. Jordan is nominated for a 2022 Wammie Awards in the “Best Pop Song” category with the hit song “Now You Know.” The concert is part of the "On the Patio" Series. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/6178764.
An 8(a) Certification & Doing Business With The Federal Government workshop will be held virtually 11 a.m. Monday, May 23. The workshop provides information on how small businesses can better position themselves to compete more effectively in the federal marketplace. For Adults. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/6434712.
The Dragon Show will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, at the Waldorf West branch. The interactive performance promotes social-emotional skills of empathy, respect, self-control, kindness, cooperation, and problem-solving. For children and tweens. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/6280625.
The astronomy club will meet virtually 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 25. Go on a journey through the cosmos. For families interested in STEAM and space exploration and aspiring astronomers. For all ages. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/5989070.
Discovering Rodin in Plain View will be held virtually 6 p.m. Thursday, May 26. Hear the story of a journey to authenticate a marble bust of Napoleon by Auguste Rodin which had been sitting in a New Jersey town hall for almost 80 years. For adults. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/6150528.
St. Mary’s
An illustrated presentation titled Gov. Tasker’s Belair Mansion Before the American Revolution will talk about the 1747 mansion built for the royal governor that is in Bowie. The surviving building, now a museum, embodies many of the principles of Georgian architecture and landscapes eagerly espoused by the wealthiest and most powerful families in pre-Revolution Maryland. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Introduction to Finding Grants will be held virtually 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 2. Learn what funders are looking for in nonprofits seeking grants and how to find potential funders. The workshop is taught by a representative from Candid, the providers of the Foundation Directory Online database, which allows grant seekers to search for potential funding sources from the profiles of more than 235,000 foundations, corporate donors and grant-making public charities Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
A self-defense class will be held 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 4, and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 5, at the Lexington Park branch. Learn new skills and proactive strategies. For women and teens. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Guided meditation will be held virtually 6 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 27. Guided meditation has many benefits including stress reduction, helping one focus more on the present moment and increased self-awareness. Participants can pick up a stress ball kit at any branch. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
The library will be closed Monday, May 30, in observance of Memorial Day. All locations will reopen Tuesday, May 31.
Calvert
On Pins & Needles will be held 1 to 4 p.m. at the Prince Frederick branch. Bring quilting, needlework, knitting, crocheting or other project. Call 410-535-0291 or go to https://CalvertLibrary.info.
Writers By the Bay will meet virtually 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 20. All writers and would-be writers are welcome for critique and camaraderie. Call 410-535-0291 or go to https://CalvertLibrary.info.
The Bookmobile will be at Silverwood Farms 10:30 a.m. to noon, Yardley Hills 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. and Prince Frederick Crossing 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 21. Wi-Fi access, public computer access, printing, library card services and materials to check out. Call 410-535-0291 or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Brain Games will be held noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at the Prince Freder ick branch. Play Scrabble, Mahjongg and more. Registration required. Call 410-535-0291 or go to https://CalvertLibrary.info.
Monday Night Movie Musings will screen “A Simple Twist of Fate” virtually 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 23. The movie is available on Hoopla through the library. Registration required. Call 410-535-0291 or go to https://CalvertLibrary.info.
Artificial Intelligence 101 will be held in-person and virtually 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, at the Prince Frederick branch. Learn more about artificial intelligence and machine learning in a series of conversations and hands-on learning. Registration required. Call 410-535-0291 or go to https://CalvertLibrary.info.
MD DOL Veterans Program Outreach will be held virtually 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, May 25. Representatives from the Maryland Department of Labor, Veterans Program will take appointments to meet with veterans seeking employment. Contact Raymond Newby at 443-699-4468 or Raymond.newby@maryland.gov or go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/5473521.
JobSource Mobile Career Center will be at the Southern Branch 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, May 26. Get job counseling and job search assistance and resume help. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/5801662.