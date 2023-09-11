Charles
Shrouds and Shadows story submissions will be accepted all day Sept. 15-16 and Sept. 18-21 at the Mobile Library Branch. The branch is accepting submissions of short ghost stories to be read at a future reading event. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8924922.
Latina artists can submit their artwork for display at the Waldorf West branch all day Sept. 15, at the Waldorf West branch. The event is parts part of the library’s Hispanic Heritage Month. For all ages. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/9098543.
Free showers will be available 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at the Waldorf West branch. No registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info.
Make an emergency response kit 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 16, at the P.D. Brown Memorial branch. Learn how to prepare for an emergency and how to create an emergency response kit. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7793230.
I Love Leaves will be held 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Potomac branch. Explore nature with a walk and craft. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8862532.
Intergenerational Play Time – Sensory Day will be held 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Potomac branch. Splash, pop, shake and giggle. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8913289.
Cuddle Time will be held 9:30 to 9:50 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at the Waldorf West branch. Story time for young ones and their caregivers. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7574207.
Mobile Library: Balloon Bowls will be held 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the Waldorf Senior Center, 90 Post Office Road in Waldorf. Pop-Up Library services include Wi-Fi access, library card services, crafts to go, 500 by 5 starter kits, and materials for check out. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8843666.
Meet Me at the Library will be held 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the P.D. Brown Memorial branch. For adults with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities and their caregivers. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8896510.
Family Craft Night will be held 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the Waldorf West branch. Create simple craft projects. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/9050809.
STEM Club: Acid bases will be held 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, and Thursday, Sept. 21, at the Potomac branch. Experiment, explore, and learn while exploring the principles of science, technology, engineering, and math. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8841604.
Behind The Story: Author Talk with Adam Alter will be held virtually 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20. The New York Times bestseller will discuss his new book "Anatomy of a Breakthrough: How to Get Unstuck When It Matters Most." Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8829232.
St. Mary's
Before Erie: Maryland’s Susquehanna River Canals will be held virtually 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25. James Gibb will will use an archaeological lens and an illustrated presentation to discuss Maryland's Octoraro Canal, which was completed in 1803 and preceded the Chesapeake & Ohio Canal by a generation. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
A silent movie watch party will be held 6 to 7:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, at the Leonardtown branch. Watch the 1923 "Hunchback of Notre Dame" in honor of National Silent Movie Day. Popcorn will be provided and drinks and snacks permitted. No registration required.
A book discussion on "There There" by Tommy Orange will be held virtually 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2. The selection is this year’s One Maryland One Book Selection. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Intro to Google OS will be held 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, at the Lexington Park branch. The lecture will cover all that Google OS has to offer and will be especially beneficial if using a Chromebook or are getting one. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Calvert
Writers by the Bay will be held online 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15. All writers and would-be writers welcome for critique and camaraderie. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8027163.
The Bookmobile will be at Oak Tree Landing 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Yardley Hills 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.; and Prince Frederick Crossing 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16. Services include Wi-Fi access, public computer access, printing, library card services and materials for check out. Go to https://CalvertLibrary.info.
Brain Games will be held noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Prince Frederick branch. Play Mahjongg, Scrabble and more. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7874691.
MakePlayLearn will be held 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Twin Beaches branch. Take building and creativity to a new level. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8949691.
Visit the Bookmobile on Super Hero Sunday 10 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at Dunkirk District Park. Wear a superhero costume and play super games, activities, touch-a-truck, meet county heroes. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7860178.
Investigation Station will be held 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, sept. 18, at the Twin Beaches branch. Question, discover, and explore STEAM with books, experiments and hands-on activities. For grades 3 to 7. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8943374.
A book discussion on Tommy Orange's "There There" will be held virtually 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, and 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20. The selection is the One Maryland One Book. Registration required. To go to the Sept. 19 event, go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8668420, or for the Sept. 20 event, go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8668351.
Storytime Outside will be held 10 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at Kings Landing Park, 3255 Kings Landing Road in Huntingtown. Stories, songs and fun. Bring chairs or blankets. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/9118089.
