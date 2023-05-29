Charles
A Magical Evening with Brian Curry will be held 7 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 2, at the La Plata branch. Curry will shock and amaze. The event is part of the library’s Library After Hours series. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7529768.
Overcome Your Fear of Writing - Facing Your Writing Fears will be held 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 3, at the Waldorf West branch. Author John DeDakis will provides tip and techniques for overcoming fears of writing. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8198220.
Pick up a STEAM kit to build an electric vehicle all day Thursday, June 8, at the Waldorf West branch. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8222851.
JobSource Mobile Career Center will be available 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at the Potomac branch. Get job counseling and resume help, search for jobs and connect with Southern Maryland JobSource. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7457290.
Morning Story Time will be held 10 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 8, at the La Plata Branch. Share the fun of reading with babies and preschoolers. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8238800.
The Mobile Library will be at the Cobb Island public market 12:30 to 2 p.m., and Piccowaxen Middle School 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8. The library will have the This Is Us community mural. Pop-Up library services include Wi-Fi access, library card services, crafts to go, 500 by 5 starter kits, and materials for check out. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/.
Jazzy Yarns will be held 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at the P.D. Brown Memorial branch. Join fellow crafters to work on current projects. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8010236.
Tiny Art Program - Juneteenth Edition will be held 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at the Waldorf West branch. Registration required. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/8572867.
A book discussion on Maya Angelou’s “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings" will be held 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at the La Plata branch. For ages 18 and older. Go to https://ccplonline.libnet.info/event/7625557.
“All Together Now” Community Fitness & Learning Day will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at Ruth B. Swann Park, 3100 Ruth B. Swann Drive in Bryans Road. MadScience DC STEM demonstrations, music by Sun V Set, field games and activities and food trucks. The free event will bring together Charles County families to celebrate the start of the library’s summer learning program, as well as #NRPAFamilyHealthDay. Go to www.ccplonline.org.
St. Mary’s
The All Together Now Summer Reading Program is currently accepting registration. The program rubs June 10-18. Activities and prizes. With each badge, unlock rewards such as free books, bags, T shirts, stickers, temporary tattoos and food coupons from local businesses. Earn all five badges to be entered into the grand prize drawing. Download the Beanstack Tracker app, go to https://stmalib.beanstack.org, or pick up a game board at any branch.
Library Fun for adults with cognitive disabilities will be held 10 t o 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 7, at the Leonardtown branch. Watch a story on Bookflix and then try a variety of sensory activities related to the story. Puzzles, play dough, make patterns and search for small treasures in sensory bins. For adults with cognitive disabilities accompanied by friends, family, and caregivers. Register the adult and list caregiver as guest. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Backyard Bird Feeder Problem Solving will be held virtually 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wild Birds Unlimited Owner Barb Whipkey will discuss how to solve your bird feeder problems and strategies to help make backyard bird feeding a rewarding hobby. Registration required. Go to www.stmalib.org.
Worldwide Knit In Public Day will be held 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at the Lexington Park. WWKIPD is the largest knitter-run event in the world. The Common Thread group regularly meets on the second and fourth Tuesdays at library.
Calvert
Brain Games will be held noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at the Prince Frederick branch. Play Mahjongg, Scrabble and more. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/6816136.
The Bookmobile will be at North Beach boardwalk 10 a.m. to noon; Burnt Oaks Community 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.; and Prince Frederick Senior Village 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 3. Services include Wi-Fi access, public computer access, printing, library card services and materials for check out. Go to https://CalvertLibrary.info.
Children's Day on the Farm will be held 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at Jefferson Patterson Park, 1015 Mackall Road in St. Leonard. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7859879.
Tuesday Tarot Study Group drop-in program will be held 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, at the Southern branch. Learn and practice tarot as a tool, for self-reflection, meditation, thoughtfulness, or as a hobby. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7558030.
Veterans and Military Families Connect Book Club will discuss "Ashley's War" by Gayle Tzemach Lemmon 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, at the Prince Frederick branch. Registration requested. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8132520.
A book discussion on Laura Dave’s “The Last Thing He Told Me" will be held 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, June 7, at the North Beach Senior Center. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/8494194.
Teen Craft Night will be held 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at the Southern branch Do some DIY crafting. Supplies are provided. For ages 12 to 18. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7558636.
An Alzheimer's caregivers support group will be held virtually and in person 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at the Prince Frederick branch. Get tips and support from other caregivers. Registration required. Go to https://calvertlibrary.libnet.info/event/7520945.