ST. MICHAELS — Producer Trey Terpeluk’s Yo Productions and the International Culture Collective (ICC) have created a remarkable new short film, The Long Shore, is now available to be viewed at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum and on the museum’s website.
The Long Shore, which was produced through a collaboration with the museum’s curatorial team and fellow shipwrights, aims to tell a few of the many compelling stories about life on the Chesapeake Bay. The film was directed by Tyler Ford was shot entirely on location over three days in 2020.
The ICC, which is the non-profit arm of Yo Productions, is dedicated to celebrating the compelling, often unheard, stories of diverse cultures by bringing these stories to life across a network of media platforms so they can be seen by the widest possible audience.
Terpeluk who most recently co-produced the Hunter S. Thompson based film Fear & Loathing in Aspen stated “I was raised partly on the bay so making this movie was an honor for me to showcase the culture of Maryland. The film was a great full circle experience. This was a perfect first project for Yo Productions.”
APG Chesapeake asked Terpeluk a few questions about the project, and about future ventures he has on tap.
APG: How long did the film take to complete from concept to completion?
TT: The idea came around six months ago. We knew we wanted to bring an innovative concept to the museum that would showcase the culture & importance behind the Chesapeake Bay as a whole so we honed in on the storytelling for sometime in tango with museum. We were able to put together great team on filmmakers for a 3 day shoot in July and edited it time to screen it in mid September at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum.
APG: Are you from Maryland?
TT: I bopped around a little bit, I was born in Washington, D.C., moved to Chevy Chase when I was a toddler, with another jump at age 6 to Luxembourg where my family called home for almost 4 years, and then returned to the same house in Maryland at 10 years old, only to move back to the District with my mother during my senior year of high school in 2014.
APG: What did you learn about during the creation of this film that was unexpected?
TT: It was a refresher in the power of film, to do a piece so close to home is special. I didn’t grow up far from the Chesapeake. In fact, it’s in the same state of Maryland which I called home for sometime and with that there was the opportunity to not only screen the film but talk about the culture behind the film with the locals and family & friends from home.
APG: Do you plan on making more films about this subject? One person on YouTube commented she wanted to see a film about the indigenous people/Native Americans? Is that on tap?
TT: We’re in talks to do an extended piece but nothing is set it stone yet. The opportunity would be welcomed there or anywhere to do such a story. I haven’t seen the comment, but without a doubt I will be doing whatever it is that I can, not just now but throughout my career/life to help the Indigenous people. Film whether it is on the small screen or the silver screen is powerful. Much more help is needed.
I spent time in South Dakota on the Pine Ridge Reservation, the poorest county in the US, volunteered with my high school where we helped build a church amongst other labor around the reservation and the school Red Cloud. Spending unfiltered time with anyone person is fascinating let alone an entire culture.
APG: Do you fancy yourself the Ken Burns of MD film making?
TT: By zero means at all. I don’t feel a need to “be” anyone. We need to be learning from our idols while trying to understand them for our own sense. The worst the we can do is copy our idols. With that said, if I had to pin it- my goal is along the lines of doing the films like Jimmy Iovine.
APG: What are your biggest concerns about the region?
TT: The Chesapeake is a beautiful place with a strong & friendly community holding it up. Let’s keep it that way and not bring the problems from where we once were there.
APG: What do you love about it the most? Favorite places to go and why?
TT: The Savannah-esc getaway, Tranquility and the food. Paul Prager’s spots will keep you busy!
APG: What has the response been from viewers?
TT: I’m not dialed into that but I believe somewhere in the 1000s and rising. We are looking at entering it into some film festivals as well.
APG: You’ve traveled the world due to your late father’s work in politics. How has that influenced you personally and in the world as a film maker?
TT: Tough question but easy answer. He raised me to think from the other side and always to be mindful of culture. He taught me to think three dimensionally. And much more but that’s the core of what relates to my passion for filmmaking.
APG: How do you think your father would feel about your accomplishment with this film?
TT: I think he would be happy he’s got an excuse to come out to Los Angeles.
The Long Shore is available to watch at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, on it’s website at www.cbmm.org. It is also available on YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EsomTtzUaLY.
About Trey Terpeluck
As the son of Peter Terpeluk II, who was the United States Ambassador to Luxembourg under the tenure of President George W. Bush, Trey’s upbringing enabled him to receive an exceptional education while also traveling around the globe and being exposed to some of the most influential world leaders.
This most extraordinary background gave Trey the passion to produce films and work with some of the most respected filmmakers and brilliant storytellers. Before the age of 25, Terpeluk established Yo Productions with the goal to collaborate with other like-minded groundbreaking artists who bring an unprecedented level of expertise and authenticity to their process and see the world through a unique lens.
About Tyler Ford
Tyler Ford is a producer, writer, director, and creator; working in films, series, documentaries, commercials, and exhibitions. He worked as Creative Director on the music video portion of Netflix’s innovative series Westside, and has collaborated with iconic brands such as Apple, Guerlain, Facebook and others. Tyler is the Creative Director of Yo Productions developing a multitude of projects in television, film, and beyond.
The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum
The museum is located in St. Michaels, Maryland and is dedicated to preserving and exploring the history, environment, and culture of the entire Chesapeake Bay region. The CBMM which was founded in 1965 is home to a collection of Chesapeake Bay artifacts, exhibitions, and vessels all in its 18-acre interactive museum.