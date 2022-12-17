Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will hold its annual Garden in Lights outdoor holiday light show 5 to 9 p.m. nightly through Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at 13470 Dowell Road in Dowell. The event will be closed Dec. 5-6 and Dec. 24-25. Admission is $10-$12 and advance timed-entry tickets required. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.
North End Gallery will hold its holiday exhibit through Dec. 31, 41652 Fenwick St. in Leonardtown. The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Go to www.northendgallery.com.
Holiday art magic show ongoing
ArtWorks@7th will host its Holiday Magic art show through Jan. 1, at 8905 Chesapeake Ave. in North Beach. Spend $50 Christmas Eve and have a chance to win works of art. The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Go to www.artworksat7th.com.
Theater to stream one-act plays
Twin Beach Players will stream three one-act plays beginning Dec. 21. The plays are “When Santa Lost His Ho Ho HO,” To: Mrs. Claus” and “Santa’s Workshop’s Got Talent.” Go to www.showtix4u.com.
Snowy wonderland running
Snowy Winter Wonderland’s Festival Of Lights will be held 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, through Friday, Dec. 23, at Regency Furniture Stadium, 11765 St. Linus Drive in Waldorf. Light displays, activities, music, photo opportunities, vendors and food trucks. Tickets are $12, $7 for ages 3 to 15. Photos with Santa are $10 and must be selected when purchasing tickets. Go to https://snowywinterwonderland.com/.
Singing auditions scheduled
Chesapeake Choral Arts Society will hold auditions for the upcoming season 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, and Monday, Jan. 9, at Peace Lutheran Church, 401 E Smallwood Drive in Waldorf. Alternate dates may be announced and appointments are required. The choir rehearses 7 to 9 p.m. at Peace Lutheran and performs three different concerts. Call Carol at 301-642-0594 or go to www.chesapeakechoral.com.