lights 8

Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will hold its 26th annual Garden In Lights show from Friday, Nov. 26, through Saturday, Jan. 1.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL REID

Garden in Lights continues

Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will hold its annual Garden in Lights outdoor holiday light show 5 to 9 p.m. nightly through Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at 13470 Dowell Road in Dowell. The event will be closed Dec. 5-6 and Dec. 24-25. Admission is $10-$12 and advance timed-entry tickets required. Go to www.annmariegarden.org.