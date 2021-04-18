Author Anthony Puzzilla is writing a book to commemorate the devastating La Plata tornado two decades ago, and he’s asking for help to do so.
The La Plata resident, who plans to release “La Plata Tornadoes: Rising From the Ashes” next April to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the event, is looking for stories and photographs from those who lived through it.
“I want to give a narration of what happened that day with stories about heroism and what [people] went through,” said Puzzilla, who has already collected a binder full of photographs. “I don’t want it to just be a book about weather. I want it to be a combination of history and stories of hope and resiliency, the rise from the ashes-type-of-thing. It was a horrible thing, but I want to show the stories of people surviving, and rebuilding La Plata into what it is today, bigger and better and safer.”
The second major tornado in La Plata history — one in 1926 lifted a schoolhouse and killed 14 people, mostly children — formed near the border of Kentucky and West Virginia on April 28, 2002.
The tornado crossed the Potomac River into Charles County just south of Marbury at 6:56 p.m. as an F1 — with winds up to 112, while an F4 can produce wind s up to 260 miles an hour — and strengthened into an F2 just south of U.S. Route 255.
At about 7:02 p.m. it crossed Route 301 into the heart of La Plata as an F3 and then an F4. It decreased to an F3 before it crossed the Patuxent River into Calvert County at about 7:30 p.m.
Puzzilla said he and his family were watching the television series “I, Claudius” when the lights momentarily flickered, but remained on.
“I went outside and I couldn’t hear anything, but the sky was an ugly dark gray,” he said.
He only realized something bad had happened as he was driving to work the following morning.
“I could see debris in the air; it was like a nuclear explosion,” he said. “I couldn’t tell what streets were which. I tried to go up Charles Street but the wires were down so I didn’t go very far. I asked a [state] trooper how bad it was and he said, ‘Very bad.’ I had never seen anything like it. It was just total destruction.”
The tornado cut a swath about a half-mile wide and killed five people — including two in Calvert County, two in La Plata plus a third in La Plata who reportedly had a heart attack while watching the devastation unfold on the news — while injuring hundreds, according to reports from the Maryland Independent. It also caused more than $100 million in damage.
“I walked through the town and it was full of debris — it was a complete mess,” Former La Plata Mayor William F. Eckman said in an April 28, 2017 Southern Maryland Newspaper story. “I remember I thought to myself if we can get this cleaned up in three months, we’ll be lucky. A 400-foot tornado swath cut through the middle of downtown. Buildings were down, sewer valves were broken and it impacted people from all over the county.”
Puzzilla said the tornado finally petered out near Salisbury at about 8:30 p.m.
“A hurricane is very big and you get winds like 155 [miles per hour], but tornados are a very compact thing with very little warning,” said Puzzilla, a utility specialist for the Department of Energy and the Department of Homeland Security who was assigned to the Federal Emergency Management Agency and is a member of the National Hurricane Conference. “They move around, they shift, they go up and down and they change course. They’re very unpredictable.”
Puzzilla said only 2% of tornados reach F4 status, and that the east coast has had just one other F4 tornado, in Worcester, Mass., in 1953.