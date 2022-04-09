Carole Booker recently published her book, “Cove Point on the Chesapeake” through New Bay Books.
The Lusby resident also co-authored “Shocking the Conscience: a Reporter’s Account of the Civil Rights Movement” in 2015 with her late husband, Simeon Booker, which documents his award-wining coverage of the major civil rights stories of the 20th century. Her second book, “Alone Atop the Hill” is an edited edition of Alice Dunnigan’s autobiography which covers the barrier-breaking career of the first Black female journalist admitted to the Congressional Press Galleries and the White House press corps.
“Cove Point on the Chesapeake” is available online at several retailers including Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million and Amazon as well as at the Calvert Marine Museum in Solomons.
How long have you been writing, and how did you get started?
I have been writing since I was in grade school, where I decided very young that I wanted to become a journalist. My first published piece was a feature in the New York Daily News on the scrapping of the magnificent cruise ship Ile de France when I was in high school. While in college at The City College of New York, I won a summer internship at the Voice of America in Washington, and returned there after graduation six months later.
What inspires you to write?
I think what inspires me is simply the desire to share with others subjects that I find fascinating and worthwhile.
Do you consider writing to be a career?
It was my first career, when I was a writer/editor for the Voice of America, and covered civil rights. I also freelanced for radio and print media, covering the Nigerian Civil War for Westinghouse Broadcasting, and traveling through Africa to do articles for Reader’s Digest, Ebony and Jet magazines, among others. Then I went to law school [at Georgetown University] and gave up journalism while I practiced law for the next 30 years. Now, I am retired and all my writing is for sheer enjoyment.
What kind of writing process do you use?
Out of habit and early training, I use a journalistic approach: Who, what, when, where, how and why, recognizing the need to capture the reader’s attention and curiosity from the very start.
Who are some of your favorite authors and why?
I like historical nonfiction writers, such as Eric Larson [who wrote] “Isaac’s Storm” and “The Devil in the White City,” as well the great historians such as Doris Kearns Goodwin. I think they are wonderful models for writing factual accounts in such a way as to pique and maintain the reader’s interest.
What do you want readers to know about you?
If you look at my career as well as my earlier books, you’ll see that civil rights, the environment, and communications have figured in everything I’ve done. Civil rights, the environment, and international broadcasting were the three major focuses of my legal career, which included years as General Counsel of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights, Greenpeace, and U.S. international broadcasting.
Please include a brief description of your book
Every community on the Chesapeake Bay’s shores has its own story, woven out of dreams, schemes, adventures, or misadventures. This is Cove Point’s story. And like its almost two-centuries-old lighthouse, it’s one rife with warnings.
Please include an excerpt from the book
“Benjamin Catterton had nowhere near Capt. John Smith’s experience or exposure to the world beyond the woods where he lived at Cove Point, near the tip of Calvert County in Southern Maryland. But he knew what was good, and life here was very good.
Benjamin Catterton was a hermit. When county assessors stumbled upon him in October of 1896, he told them he had long lived in solitude, caring nothing for the outside world. Here on the Chesapeake Bay where stately pines grew tall and dense, forming a shelter even the sun could not pierce nor the winds penetrate, Catterton was “monarch of all he surveyed.”