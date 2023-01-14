The Calvert Marine Museum recently welcomed a new species to its estuarine biology department.
Poppie, a Virginia Opossum (Didelphis virginiana), arrived from a wildlife rehabilitation facility after being separated from her mother and siblings as a tiny juvenile.
When she arrived at the museum at approximately three months old, she weighed only half a pound and is now a healthy 6.28 pounds.
Poppie will live behind the scenes at the museum but will making appearances during educational programs throughout the year.
On January 27, the public is invited to a ‘creature feature’ with Poppie at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The 15-minute demonstration will be held in the Harms Gallery and is included with museum admission.
Guests will have the opportunity to observe Poppie while learning fun facts about her habitat, diet, and adaptations. There will also be an opportunity for questions.
The question “Why does the Estuarine Biology Department have an opossum… when they aren’t aquatic?” While that is true, opossums aren’t aquatic, but they are still important animals around the bay’s estuarine environment.
In the basin, visitors can see animal tracks when the tide is low. Many animals like opossums, herons, and raccoons, come through searching for animals or carrion left behind when the tide goes out.
The Calvert Marine Museum, which is located at 14200 Solomons Island Road, is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.