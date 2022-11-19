For the sixth consecutive year, the Calvert Marine Museum store will be taking part in Museum Store Sunday and Monday on Nov. 27 and 28.
More than 1,700 museum stores representing all 50 states, the District of Columbia, 24 countries, and five continents will offer inspired shopping at museums and cultural institutions during Museum Store Sunday (Nov. 27).
The Calvert Marine Museum extended the event to include Monday, Nov. 28.
“Every single purchase at the museum store goes back to the museum,” Calvert Marine Museum Director of Retail Operations Kim Zabiegalski said in a news release. “Whether it’s feeding the otters, funding educational programs, or making much needed repairs, shopping here supports each museum endeavor.”
According to a news release, the store offers quality gifts filled with inspiration and educational value to consumers, with all purchases supporting the marine museum’s mission. On Nov. 27-28, Calvert Marine Museum members can win up to 40% off their purchase and one winner will receive their entire purchase for free. Non-members will receive a 20% discount all day.
Founded by the Museum Store Association, Museum Store Sunday has quickly become the global annual day that encourages everyone to Be A Patron – and shop quality gifts that are exclusively found in museum stores and related non-profit retailers.
The Calvert Marine Museum, which is located at 14200 S. Solomons Island Road in Solomons, is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Admission is $11, $9 for seniors, military with valid ID, AAA and AARP members, $6 for ages 5 to 12, and free for ages 5 and younger and members.