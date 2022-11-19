store 1

Plush toys will be among the many items for sale during Calvert Marine Museum’s special museum store event on Sunday and Monday, Nov. 27 and 28.

 CALVERT MARINE MUSEUM PHOTO

For the sixth consecutive year, the Calvert Marine Museum store will be taking part in Museum Store Sunday and Monday on Nov. 27 and 28.

More than 1,700 museum stores representing all 50 states, the District of Columbia, 24 countries, and five continents will offer inspired shopping at museums and cultural institutions during Museum Store Sunday (Nov. 27).