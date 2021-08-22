TRIANGLE, Va. — For a limited time, the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation will show the World War I documentary “They Shall Not Grow Old,” which was made in 2018.
The documentary is being shown in honor of the upcoming 100th Anniversary of the U.S.-German peace treaty signed on August 25, 1921, ending U.S. involvement in WWI. The documentary will screen in the National Museum of the Marine Corps’ Giant Screen Certified Medal of Honor Theater.
Academy Award winner Peter Jackson, of “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy fame, will present an extraordinary new work showing the Great War as never before seen it. Using state of the art technology to restore the original 100-year-old archival footage, the documentary brings to life the people who can best tell this story — the men who were there.
The movie is rated R for “disturbing war image.” Under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian. The movie contains some adult material. Parents are urged to learn more about the film before taking their young children with them.
Showtimes include Friday, Aug. 27, at 12:30 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 28, at 10 a.m. & 1:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 29, at 10:00 a.m. & 1:30 p.m. The National Museum of the Marine Corps is located at18900 Jefferson Davis Highway in Triangle, Va.
Dedicated to the preservation and promulgation of Marine Corps history, the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation was established in 1979 as a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization. The foundation supports the historical programs of the Marine Corps in ways not possible through government funds.
The foundation provides grants and scholarships for research and the renovation, restoration, and commissioning of historical Marine Corps artifacts and landmarks. Having secured the necessary funding for the complete construction of the National Museum of the Marine Corps and Heritage Center in Virginia, the foundation’s current primary mission is to vigorously seek financial support to provide continued leadership, strategic direction and financial oversight in supporting and expanding programs at the National Museum of the Marine Corps and beyond its walls.