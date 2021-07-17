ANNAPOLIS — The Galleries at Quiet Waters Park in Annapolis is hosting two exhibits through Aug. 22.
The Muddy Creek Artists Guild (MCAG) exhibit, “Southern Exposure,” artists are a roving band of intrepid artists and supporters whose mission is to encourage, support and promote original art of Anne Arundel County. The focus of the guild is to show and sell local artwork while also educating our members of the public about local art
Dave Montgomery has been exhibiting his photographs since 2004. This show titled “Modified Photography,” will display variations of photography. Each piece in this exhibit started as a photograph that was captured in a usual digital photograph.