Southern Marylanders will have a chance to explore history, architecture and beautified grounds later this month when the St. Mary’s County House and Garden Pilgrimage takes place May 21.
This year’s tour includes seven locations — five in Mechanicsville and two in Hollywood.
The self-guided tour is the final one of the Maryland House and Garden Pilgrimage season, which also featured tours in Prince George’s County, Talbot County and Baltimore County.
“We have a tremendous tour [lined up] and with the additional events we have I am really anticipating a really enthusiastic turnout,” said Beth Bonifant, who is the vice president of the St. Mary’s County Garden Club and chair of the Maryland Home and Garden Pilgrimage.
The tour is the first since 2018 for the St. Mary’s County Garden Club, which also celebrated its’ 80th anniversary that year.
“A lot of history buffs like [these tours] and also people who like to garden and [are interested in] landscape and nature and architecture,” Bonifant said. “It’s a very broad range of interests that it appeals to and for good reason. It has something for everyone. It’s not just just houses or gardens, it’s all of that.”
This year’s tour is about 26 miles long from the first location to the last, and four of the locations are within five miles of the next site.
The first stop is Faith Episcopal Parish and Church, which began in 1650 when land grant families and settlers arrived from England. The original log church was rebuilt twice — in the 1690s and again in 1710 — and by 1766, the vestry voted to build the present brick church of Georgian colonial design on the same wooden church sites.
Noted architect Richard Boulton, who also designed portions of Historic Sotterley and St. Andrew’s Church, designed and built the 18th century Maryland National Registered architectural masterpiece.
Trent Hall was a land grant to Maj. Thomas Truman, who was a Commander of Maryland under Lord Baltimore, in 1654. Truman built the Trent Neck manor house and it was still standing when John DeButts purchased the property in the 1780s and built the current Trent Hall, which is owned by Maryland’s Secretary of Agriculture and former state veterinarian Henry Virts and his wife Nancy.
Constructed of wood, Trent Hall has five fireplaces, including four in the main dwelling and survived the British warships during the War of 1812.
Ghosts have been observed in Trent Hall, particularly in the dining room where the chandelier has been seen moved by spirits. According to a news release, the home is considered by many as one of the jewels of colonial Maryland.
Located on Trent Hall Creek, The Williams Residence was built in 2010.
The house, which is owned by Randy and Cindy Williams, features works by Southern Maryland artists and a mix of traditional and antique furnishings. Brick porches surround the front and two sides, and during the spring, the tree-lined approach to the house is in full bloom in with thousands of daffodil bulbs.
Delabrooke Manor, which is an exterior tour only, was built in 1835 of locally made brick and covered using ground oyster shells.
In 1927, it was sold to British diplomat Mr. Goodhart, and soon became a retreat for the British Embassy for duck hunting and entertaining. Diplomatic meetings took place at the site during the onset of World War II. President Theodore Roosevelt visited twice in 1939 — a 600-foot long pier was constructed for his wheelchair — and the manor also took in 23 refugee children from London to escape the bombings during the summer of 1941.
Signed guest books chronicle all events at the manor since 1927, including 12 Maryland House and Garden Pilgrimage Tours between 1936 to 1953.
Situated on 85 acres, Birch Hanger Farm was originally built in 1818 by Judge Mark Chunn for his new bride Annie Matilde Dent. In 1870 the home became a private school for boys and remained so until it became a tobacco farm in 1907.
Owned by Bill and Heather Schoenbauer, the home features many of its original rooms including a tack room and four fireplaces. The property also includes an original slave cabin, which is believed to have been built in the 1600s.
Briscoe Home and Gardens is a Williamsburg-style house plan constructed in 1980. The home, which is owned by Samuel C.P. Baldwin Jr. and Janice Briscoe, includes antiques, heirlooms and furniture from Baltimore, Budapest and Sotterley Plantation, the birthplace of Briscoe’s grandfather. The property has remained in the Briscoe family since the 1800s, during the same timeframe it also owned Sotterley.
The 15-acre property also includes a pool and pool house, an 11,000-square-foot live hedge maze and a koi pond traversed by a Japanese moon bridge with transparent decking.
The final leg of the tour is Anchored Roots Farm, which is a working cut flower farm. Operating since 2017, owners Jacob and Priscilla Leitch follow organic practices and have implemented several pollinator habitats.
“It’s such a beautiful time of year in Southern Maryland,” Bonifant said, “and [this tour is] a chance and an opportunity to see places you’ve never seen before and probably never will.”