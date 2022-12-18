During the Battle of St. Michaels during the War of 1812, townspeople hung lanterns in trees to simulate houses and buildings while keeping the town itself in pitch dark in order to fool the 300 British and they overshot the town.
A floor-to-ceiling mural depicts how Newburg resident and tank driver Andrew V. Lorence of Newburg was pinned during during the Battle of the Bulge during World War II. He was wounded after two shells struck his Sherman tank, which nearly severed his feet, ankles and lower legs. He was captured by the Germans but soon liberated by the 101st Airborne Division.
Missing a leg and wearing a Purple Heart, an elderly veteran salutes comrades in the “An Old Veteran Remembers” exhibit at the Maryland Veterans Museum at Patriot Park in Newburg.
Maryland Veterans Museum at Patriot Park President Lawrence Abell, left, and United States Air Force Veteran and museum volunteer Richard Stutz in the front lobby of the Newburg museum.
A large mural depicts how at least one barrel of poisoned whiskey was intentionally left for the British during their occupation of Benedict.
U.S. Air Force veteran and longtime museum volunteer Richard Stutz of Bryans Road with a uniform and photo of himself he donated to the museum.
A handcrafted replica of an observation balloon used during the Civil War by U.S. Navy veteran James ‘Jim’ Dunbar.
“The Final Mission” depicting the H.L. Huntley of Charleston, S.C. on Feb. 17, 1864 by artist Mort Küntsler.
There are a lot of places one can go to find out about military history, but arguably one of the best would be the Maryland Veteran’s Museum at Patriot Park.
The museum, which opened in 2010 on the site of the old Glasva School in Charles County’s Newburg community, now has 19,000 square feet commemorating wars from the Revolutionary War to the Gulf wars.
“It’s the best kept secret in all of Maryland,” Lawrence Abell, museum president, said. “We tell the story of America. We tell the story from the very beginning of the country to the current wars and conflicts. It’s more than a military museum in that we also tell the story of African Americans, Native Americans and women, many of whom didn’t wear the uniform. We tell untold stories of the Americans who contributed to our country, and it’s a beautiful story. It’s a story of value, justice, diversity and many different cultures.”
Abell said the museum has “hundreds of donors and thousands of exhibits,” including many from locals who served in the conflicts.
“I like the museum and I think it’s a good representation of all areas of history,” said Richard Stutz of Bryans Road, who said he served in the U.S. Air Force for “23 years, four months and 14 days” and has been a museum volunteer since 2013. “It’s a great museum and we need more people to know about it.”
The museum is also part of the Revolutionary Route as well as a stop Blue Star Memorial Highway.
Abell started a tour with the Revolutionary War room, which he said was critical because “when you think of what made America, this very first conflict brought very many people together for the country that we now know.”
When asked his favorite exhibits in the museum, which covers 250 years of conflicts, Abell declined.
“The thing of it is, when you develop these exhibits each one of them tells a different story and so there’s a certain amount of passion you take into the development of each one,” he said.
Abell said the museum was originally going to be a memorial museum but that plan was scrapped.
“It was changed because we wanted to celebrate all those who served for us,” he said. “We wanted to bring their stories to life, so I think a lot of times when you walk through the museum you kind of get chills reading and knowing the stories of the background of those who served our country.”
And Abell and Stutz brought many of those stories to life during a mid-week morning visit.
Referring to the Battle of Little Bighorn, Stutz explained that the U.S. Army wanted its troops to use single-shot 45-70 Springfields so as to not waste ammunition, but that came with a price.
Stutz explained that cost the men valuable time and perhaps even their lives because “after you fire 10 or 11 times the spent casing gets stuck, so Custer’s men had their penknives out trying to get [the spent] casings out of guns to reload [while the Native Americans] had lever-action Henrys.”
There’s also stories of how the people of St. Michaels fooled the British during the Battle of St. Michael’s in the War of 1812, how Tootsie Rolls helped Americans during a sub-zero battle in the Choisin mountains during the Korean War — not only by morale and nourishment by also plugging holes with the chocolate candy, and a depiction of Anthony V. Lorence of Newburg under siege during the Battle of the Bulge in World War II.
There are also countless weapons, clothing, posters and other memorabilia.
Abell said the early days of the museum consisted of just the front lobby.
“We’re coming along, but we’re not where we should be,” he said of the museum, which also has outreach and educational programs in addition to hosting meetings, conferences and veterans groups. “We’re still in the embryonic stage even though we’re successful. It’s an interactive community center, but we’re more than that.”