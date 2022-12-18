There are a lot of places one can go to find out about military history, but arguably one of the best would be the Maryland Veteran’s Museum at Patriot Park.

The museum, which opened in 2010 on the site of the old Glasva School in Charles County’s Newburg community, now has 19,000 square feet commemorating wars from the Revolutionary War to the Gulf wars.

