Accokeek resident Cyndi Rudzis carefully centers her glasswork titled "River Otter" on a column inside the Mattawoman Creek Arts Center as the gallery prepares to host a show featuring works by the Accokeek Arts Alliance, which runs March 17-April 16.
A framed glasswork titled "Cold Moon" by Cyndi Rudzis hangs in one of the windows at the Mattawoman Creek Arts Center and will be part of the show that runs March 17-April 16 featuring works by the Accokeek Arts Alliance.
Local artist Daniel Wise hangs one of his oil paintings "Smoldering Light" on the wall of the Mattawoman Creek Arts Center where it will be among the works displayed there March 17-April 16 and highlighting members of the Accokeek Arts Alliance.
A cardboard sculpture of a horse titled "Horace" by Lona Powell graces one corner of the main exhibit room at the Mattawoman Creek Arts Center and will be among the works on display March 17-April 16 featuring art by members of the Accokeek Arts Alliance.
Various pieces of artwork grace the landscape outside the Mattawoman Creek Arts Center and overlooking the Mattawoman Creek off the Potomac River in Charles County. The Arts Center will feature roughly works by members of the Accokeek Arts Alliance during an exhibit that runs through April 16.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Inside the Mattawoman Creek Arts Center, members of the Accokeek Arts Alliance tactfully mapped out the walls for the ideal locations to show their works in an exhibit that opens March 17 and runs through April 16. The artists hope the show will be both emotionally and financially profitable.
Currently there are roughly 30 members of the Accokeek Arts Alliance and perhaps one-half of them will have their works on display — and for sale — through the next five weekends at the arts center located in Smallwood State Park. There are five more art shows scheduled at the Charles County gallery this year, culminating with its biggest one, the Mattawoman Watershed event which offers cash prizes.
Local artists Lona Powell, Daniel Wise and Cyndi Rudzis, all of whom are members of the Accokeek Arts Alliance, began placing their works on the walls and columns throughout the main viewing room of the Mattawoman Creek Arts Center on Sunday evening after closing hours in hopes of placing each of them in the ideal setting for viewing. Each artist is responsible for setting the prices on their own works, with the host site getting a 25% commission on sales.
"It's great being able to have your art displayed here in a real gallery," said Powell, a retired former employee with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. "It's rewarding to see your work hanging on the walls here. It's such a nice venue. Of course, you help to be able to set a few things. My dad, Quick Carlson, is 95 and he has some pieces here, and so does my sister, Innes Borstel."
Wise, who was born and raised in Colorado, gradually moved east while pursuing his passion for oil and pastel paintings. He will have a handful of paintings on display beginning this weekend, several of which he is hoping to sell.
"One thing that is still tough for me is pricing my paintings," Wise said. "I want to be able to sell something for a price that is fair to the customer and also fair to me considering the work and materials. It's always very rewarding to see someone purchase one of your paintings and know they want to display it in their home or office."
Rudzis, a member of the Accokeek Arts Alliance and also the chairman of artist advisory committee for the Mattawoman Creek Arts Center, admits there is hardly a precise formula for pricing her works on display. Rudzis, who graduated from Roger Williams University in Rhode Island with a degree in design and illustration, confessed emotional attachments to pieces is often tough to avoid.
"I've had a number of pieces over the years that I really did not want to part with, so I set that price a little high," Rudzis said. "But it is very rewarding just being able to see your work in a nice gallery such as this one. You know, if someone wants to come along and buy something that you've created, that certainly validates a lot of the work that you've put into it."
In actuality, the Accokeek Arts Alliance is not entirely limited to painters and sculptors. The group also includes musicians such as Lynn Hollyfield, who will perform various original songs at the arts center on Sunday, March 26, from 2 to 4 p.m. as part of the event. Although she was not present last Sunday when the arts alliance members began arranging pieces, a display featuring her CDs was made.
"That's one thing I really like about being part of the Accokeek Arts Alliance," Powell said. "There are other people within the arts who can display their talents here. Lynn is a very talented musician. I'm glad that she will be able to perform during the show."
Other art shows at the gallery have been set for April 21-May 21, May 26-June 25, June 30-Aug. 6, Aug. 11-Sept. 10 and Sept. 15-Oct. 8. Both the April 21-May 21 and Sept. 15-Oct. 8 shows are juried events in which artists will have their works judged by and independent juror and cash prizes will be awarded to the best works from each show.
For more information about Mattawoman Creek Arts Center, visit www.mattawomanart.org or call 301-743-5159.