Inside the Mattawoman Creek Arts Center, members of the Accokeek Arts Alliance tactfully mapped out the walls for the ideal locations to show their works in an exhibit that opens March 17 and runs through April 16. The artists hope the show will be both emotionally and financially profitable.

Currently there are roughly 30 members of the Accokeek Arts Alliance and perhaps one-half of them will have their works on display — and for sale — through the next five weekends at the arts center located in Smallwood State Park. There are five more art shows scheduled at the Charles County gallery this year, culminating with its biggest one, the Mattawoman Watershed event which offers cash prizes.

