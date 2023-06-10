Baby meerkats

The Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute in Washington, D.C., welcomed three meerkat pups to mother Sadie and father Frankie in the Small Mammal House.

 Smithsonian’s National Zoo photo by Ann Gutowski

For the first time in 16 years, the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute in Washington, D.C., is celebrating the birth of three meerkats. Keepers in the Small Mammal House reported for duty the morning of May 10 and observed that 5-year-old Sadie had given birth overnight.

The zoo had received a recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan (SSP) to breed Sadie and the pups’ 6-year-old father Frankie. These pups are the first offspring for Sadie; Frankie sired offspring previously at his former zoo. Meerkats live in groups called mobs that can include as many as 30 individuals, although the average mob size is around 10 to 15 individuals. Visitors can view the zoo’s meerkat mob — which also includes Sadie’s sister, Stella — at the Small Mammal House.

